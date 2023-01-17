ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Look: Fired Michigan Coach Releases Statement

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced Friday that the school has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, a few days after Weiss was placed on administrative leave following "reports of computer access crimes." Weiss has now released a statement about his firing. However, he didn't ...
Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast

The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
Sooners receive Rivals Futurecast for recent 2023 offer Taylor Heim

The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t done on the recruiting trail just yet. They made an offer yesterday to 2023 Athlete Taylor Heim out of Bethany, Oklahoma. Heim, who’s listed as a three-star prospect over at 247Sports, is projected as a linebacker, stands 6-foot-3, and weighs 190 pounds. He’s the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma and holds offers from 13 universities. The Sooners represent his first Power Five offer.
The Oregonian

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

