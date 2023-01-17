Read full article on original website
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list.
Look: Fired Michigan Coach Releases Statement
Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel announced Friday that the school has fired co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss, a few days after Weiss was placed on administrative leave following "reports of computer access crimes." Weiss has now released a statement about his firing. However, he didn't ...
Oregon Ducks football lands defensive help; men’s basketball shocks Arizona; coach Kelly Graves joins the show: Talkin’ Ducks
SHOW TOPICS (show embed above and below) Men’s basketball team upsets Arizona. Have the Ducks turned their season around. Oregon football adds defensive help through the transfer portal. Chargers and Justin Herbert blow 27-0 lead at Jacksonville. Does Herbert deserve the heat he is getting. Should the stay with...
Breaking: Nebraska Lands Transfer Commitment From Former Five-Star Recruit
Since taking over at Nebraska, new head coach Matt Rhule has been busy in the transfer portal. Thursday, he may have added his most talented piece yet. Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit in the Class of 2020 who most recently played for Georgia, has committed to the Cornhuskers, according to ...
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
Devin Brooks, top uncommitted Oregon prospect, focusing on 3 — Oregon, USC and Washington
It's early in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but Clackamas junior Devin Brooks has established himself as the state's top uncommitted player. Both Lakeridge wide receiver/tight end Joey Olsen (USC) and North Medford tight end A.J. Pugliano (Oregon) are already committed, and the 6-foot-4, 290-pound ...
Robert Key on West Linn’s No. 1 national ranking and his decades of experience in Portland hoops: Sports by Northwest podcast
The West Linn boys’ basketball team has been one of the country’s best teams, rising to No. 1 in the latest ranking by USA Today. Their first-year head coach, Robert Key, is in his fifth decade associated with high school basketball in the Portland area, most recently coaching at Grant High School, leading the Generals to the 6A championship in 2018.
Sooners receive Rivals Futurecast for recent 2023 offer Taylor Heim
The Oklahoma Sooners aren’t done on the recruiting trail just yet. They made an offer yesterday to 2023 Athlete Taylor Heim out of Bethany, Oklahoma. Heim, who’s listed as a three-star prospect over at 247Sports, is projected as a linebacker, stands 6-foot-3, and weighs 190 pounds. He’s the No. 11 player in the state of Oklahoma and holds offers from 13 universities. The Sooners represent his first Power Five offer.
What TV channel is Montana State vs Montana men’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/21/2023)
MSU -1.5 | UM +1.5. • Check the latest sports betting offers, promo codes for this week’s games. What: The Montana State Bobcats visit the Montana Grizzlies in men’s college basketball. When: Saturday, January 21 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Where: Dahlberg Arena | Missoula, Montana. TV...
Oregon State expected to hire Boise State’s Keith Bhonapha as running backs coach
Oregon State’s vacancy for a running backs coach lasted three days as Boise State coach Keith Bhonapha is expected to fill the position. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported Friday morning that Bhonapha, who has ties to OSU coach Jonathan Smith, will replace A.J. Steward, who is headed to Baylor.
Oregon 6A prep spotlight: Barlow Bruins’ Kennedie Shuler
The Barlow Bruins made history in 2022. They are looking to create more history in 2023. The Bruins reached the Class 6A state championship game for the first time in school history in 2022. They lost to the Beaverton Beavers 56-39 in the championship game, but the loss is fueling the Bruins in 2023.
Girls basketball: La Salle Prep grinds to major defensive victory over Wilsonville in NWOC showdown
Facing their biggest Northwest Oregon Conference rivals, the La Salle Prep girls basketball team knew it was going to take a great defensive effort to take down the Wilsonville Wildcats and pull into a first-place tie in league play. And while the Falcons didn’t have their best night on the...
Boys basketball: West Linn gets back to its winning ways, beats Mountainside 68-49
Sam Leavitt scored 18 points, while Jackson Shelstad and Adrian Mosley added 17 each, as top-ranked West Linn shook off a loss earlier in the week and downed host Mountainside 68-49 in the final non-league game for both teams. USA Today tabbed West Linn (14-1) as the top team in...
Class 6A girls basketball power rankings: Clackamas remains dominant, awaits the return of Dylan Mogel to the lineup
The field of Oregon’s Class 6A girls basketball has been scary all season. But with just over a month remaining in the regular season, perhaps a new team has emerged as one to be taken very seriously. Take a look the Oregonian/OregonLive Class 6A girls basketball Power Rankings:
Updating Oregon's visitor list for this weekend's Junior Day event
This weekend, new names have been added to the expected visitor list for Oregon's first big Junior Day for the 2024 recruiting class.It includes new names like the.
