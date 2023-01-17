ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FAA says unintentionally deleted files are to blame for nationwide ground stop

A contractor working for the Federal Aviation Administration unintentionally deleted files related to a key pilot safety system, leading to a nationwide ground stop and thousands of delayed and canceled flights last week, the FAA said Thursday. The FAA determined the issue with the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system...
FTX founder says there was a security incident at parents' home

Attorneys for disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried urged the judge in his fraud case to keep the names of two people who co-signed his $250 million bond secret because of actual threats he says his family has received. Bankman-Fried's lawyer said there was a "security incident" at his parents' home...
