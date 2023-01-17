Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Natural Gas Ban to Cost Homeowners $30,000, Increases Fossil Fuel Consumption by 100%Eden ReportsSan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Sign Top PlayerOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Former Major League Baseball Player Passes AwayOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Related
kusi.com
Onesie Volleyball tournament returns to San Diego, Jan. 21
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The seventh annual Onesie Volleyball Tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad. Spectators are invited to come watch dozens of San Diegans dressed in onesie pajamas play volleyball for a great cause. All proceeds go to local organizations....
kusi.com
75th annual Salute to the Champions honors sports stars of the year
Many of the things we lost during COVID-19 have come back – including now, the glitz and the glamour of the 75th annual Salute To The Champions dinner. But in an event held in a ritzy hotel in La Jolla, filled with the finest food and drink, the meal of the hour…was White Castle.
kusi.com
Pacific Ridge alum Sierra Enge ready to make waves; being taken by the Wave FC with the No. 13 overall pick
The hometown kid, Sierra Enge’s wildest dreams coming true as the San Diego Wave FC’s drafts her with their 2nd round pick and going No. 13 overall. Enge was a standout athlete at Pacific Ridge High School in Carlsbad, and went on to play for Stanford women’s soccer team where she was apart of winning three Pac-12 titles and one NCAA championship.
kusi.com
San Diego’s 75th Salute to the Champions happening January 20
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salute to the Champions is San Diego’s premier sports awards gala where the year’s most memorable performances are celebrated and the region’s greatest sports figures receive the community’s highest sports honor: induction into the Breitbard Hall of Fame. On Friday,...
'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves
SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
kusi.com
Beyond King Tut exhibit to debut at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Jan. 27
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans of all ages will be able to take a trip through time through the hands-on experience “King Tut: The Immersive Experience San Diego”. The exhibit will open on Jan. 27 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds. History’s most famous king and his story will be explored through interactive images and exhibits.
palmtreesandpellegrino.com
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas
San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
Bluff collapse at Black’s Beach prompts trail closure
A bluff collapse on Black's Beach prompted some closures Friday afternoon, but no one was hurt, authorities said.
kusi.com
Former anchor Dave Scott gives updates on musical retirement
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Alumni Dave Scott took his retirement some years ago and dove into a musical adventure. Now, he plays the trombone accross San Diego County. Dave Scott joined KUSI’s Matt Prichard with details of his career after KUSI.
kusi.com
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
Deli Belly Opening Soon In San Marcos
East County Sandwich Shop Planning Fifth Location
kusi.com
Girls Soccer: Kearny 2, Clairemont 1
Some girls soccer action out at Kearny high school as they host the Clairemont Chieftains. The home team ended up coming out with the 2-1 victory over their rivals.
pacificsandiego.com
Longtime local chef Gaby Lopez opens dream restaurant, Casa Gabriela, in La Mesa
Lopez partnered with Cohn Restaurant Group to replace the former bo-BEAU space in La Mesa with an elevated Mexican restaurant. Since she learned how to make tortillas and rice in her grandmother’s Tijuana kitchen at 8 years old, Gaby Lopez has been cooking with a passion. Now in her...
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
kusi.com
San Diegans celebrate Lunar New Year
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lunar New Year approaches and San Diegans began to celebrate on Friday, Jan. 20. Over one-billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year globally. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights where the community gathered to eat and be merry in celebration of the New Year.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
La Jolla Shores group puts up roadblock to running event's use of Kellogg parking lot
The Ragnar Relay SoCal proposed blocking 93 parking spaces for the event in April.
kusi.com
County cleanup crews rush to repair beaches between storms
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back-to-back storms wreaked havoc on San Diego beaches in the first weeks of 2023. On Jan. 18, county cleanup crews rushed to clear some of the damage before another storm could hit. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Pacific Beach where the cleanup crews were...
addictedtovacation.com
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!
San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Golf Course slated to fully open on Friday after unprecedented flooding
A cleanup effort is underway at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course after it flooded with water from the Sweetwater river from a storm this holiday weekend. This storm followed a series of storms that began in mid-December. Clean-up efforts at the Chula Vista Municipal Golf Course began on Tuesday...
Comments / 0