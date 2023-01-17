ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onesie Volleyball tournament returns to San Diego, Jan. 21

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The seventh annual Onesie Volleyball Tournament will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, at South Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad. Spectators are invited to come watch dozens of San Diegans dressed in onesie pajamas play volleyball for a great cause. All proceeds go to local organizations....
75th annual Salute to the Champions honors sports stars of the year

Many of the things we lost during COVID-19 have come back – including now, the glitz and the glamour of the 75th annual Salute To The Champions dinner. But in an event held in a ritzy hotel in La Jolla, filled with the finest food and drink, the meal of the hour…was White Castle.
Pacific Ridge alum Sierra Enge ready to make waves; being taken by the Wave FC with the No. 13 overall pick

The hometown kid, Sierra Enge’s wildest dreams coming true as the San Diego Wave FC’s drafts her with their 2nd round pick and going No. 13 overall. Enge was a standout athlete at Pacific Ridge High School in Carlsbad, and went on to play for Stanford women’s soccer team where she was apart of winning three Pac-12 titles and one NCAA championship.
San Diego’s 75th Salute to the Champions happening January 20

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Salute to the Champions is San Diego’s premier sports awards gala where the year’s most memorable performances are celebrated and the region’s greatest sports figures receive the community’s highest sports honor: induction into the Breitbard Hall of Fame. On Friday,...
'King tides' slam San Diego coastline with towering waves

SAN DIEGO — The California coastline, including San Diego's, is being battered by towering waves caused by a rare phenomenon called "king tides." Oceanic experts said San Diegans could expect the king tides to hit January 21 and 22. What is a king tide?. "A king tide is a...
Beyond King Tut exhibit to debut at Del Mar Fairgrounds, Jan. 27

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diegans of all ages will be able to take a trip through time through the hands-on experience “King Tut: The Immersive Experience San Diego”. The exhibit will open on Jan. 27 at the Del Mar Fair Grounds. History’s most famous king and his story will be explored through interactive images and exhibits.
5 Luxurious San Diego Anniversary Dinner Ideas

San Diego offers a variety of luxurious restaurants perfect for any occasion. I’ve celebrated many special events at different restaurants and bars across the county and narrowed down the best ones to make your anniversary exceptional. Here are 5 Luxurious San Diego anniversary dinner ideas to celebrate your next milestone and wow your significant other.
San Diego struggles to establish tent camps for homeless

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Downtown San Diego Partnership called for the establishment of a “safe village” roughly one year ago in an effort to create spaces for legal tent camping for the transient. As of January, 2023, this hasn’t happened yet. One such camp in Cortez...
Girls Soccer: Kearny 2, Clairemont 1

Some girls soccer action out at Kearny high school as they host the Clairemont Chieftains. The home team ended up coming out with the 2-1 victory over their rivals.
San Diegans celebrate Lunar New Year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lunar New Year approaches and San Diegans began to celebrate on Friday, Jan. 20. Over one-billion people celebrate the Lunar New Year globally. KUSI’s Lindsey Fukano went live at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park in City Heights where the community gathered to eat and be merry in celebration of the New Year.
County cleanup crews rush to repair beaches between storms

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Back-to-back storms wreaked havoc on San Diego beaches in the first weeks of 2023. On Jan. 18, county cleanup crews rushed to clear some of the damage before another storm could hit. KUSI’s Dan Plante went live in Pacific Beach where the cleanup crews were...
The 5 Best Day Trips Around Sand Diego & Why You Must See Them!

San Diego’s strategic location makes it the ideal jumping-off point for road trips. Here are some great day trips from San Diego to get you started. With its lush urban parks, miles and miles of coastline, beautiful beaches, an amazing climate and luxurious resorts, it’s easy to see why this city attracts millions of visitors every year.
