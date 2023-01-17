Read full article on original website
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Portland representative introduced numerous bills to make Narcan more accessibleMichelle NorthropOregon State
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Bottleneck at Oregon police academy leaves recruits waiting months for basic training
Portland police hired 80 new officers in the past year, but more than half of them haven’t even started their training. They must wait up to five months for a seat in one of the state’s police basic training academy classes. After hiring practically ground to a halt...
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail
A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
Portland’s 3rd safe rest village slated to open early this year
The third of Portland’s six tiny home villages for homeless individuals is set to open within the next few months – more than a year and a half after city officials promised to quickly get all six sites up and running. Commissioner Dan Ryan initially said that all...
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Road signs can prevent tragedy
As a sighted person who has lived with a blind person for nearly 16 years, I have some awareness that, arguably, not many sighted people share. There are some simple things that can be done and must be done, in concert with the Americans with Disabilities Act, to accommodate seeing- and hearing-impaired people. Or, as my husband, who is both, prefers, “blind and deaf” people.
Newberg school board rescinds ban on Black Lives Matter, pride symbols
The Newberg school board has quietly rescinded its ban on educators displaying symbols of the Black Lives Matter movement or gay pride, following a court settlement with a teachers’ union. A Yamhill County judge ruled in September that the ban was unconstitutional. The town of about 25,000 residents nestled...
A mother’s fight for honor and dignity: Steve Duin column
Come June, Martin Cerezo will finally find his rest at Willamette National Cemetery. His mother, Cheryle Cerezo-Gardiner, will hug the folded flag as a bugle call rises over the graves. She’ll let go of her death-bed promise, catch her breath … then return to her battlefield, a campaign to ensure...
Portland homicide detectives ‘up all night’ after 3 back-to-back deaths; 1 suspect arrested
Portland homicide detectives were “up all night and well into today” responding to three back-to-back deaths, two of which were fatal shootings, said Sgt. Kevin Allen, a Portland Police Bureau spokesperson. Christopher Grohs, 38, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center Friday afternoon on charges of second-degree...
Van with 4 show dogs stolen from Portland hotel
A van carrying four dogs slated to attend Portland’s winter dog show was stolen in the Hayden Island neighborhood Saturday, Portland police said in a statement. The van is a dark blue 2022 Mercedes-Benz cargo van with tinted windows, no plates and a temporary tag in the rear window. It was carrying four terriers, according to police.
Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment
Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
Stations of the Cross — tossed and recovered decades ago — are returned to historic Portland church
After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
Grim Reaper-like statue led to police search, discovery of thousands of fentanyl pills, pounds of heroin, feds say
What began as a traffic stop on northbound I-5 near Salem on Monday night turned into much more after a state trooper spotted an 18-inch-tall statue on the front passenger seat of the car he had pulled over. A trooper, who is part of a regional drug task force, recognized...
Workshops and lectures to put on your winter calendar
Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org.
Conservation groups sue to block controversial land swap on Mount Hood
Conservation groups are suing the U.S. Forest Service to block a long-disputed land swap on Mount Hood, claiming the federal agency is giving the owner of Mt. Hood Meadows and Cooper Spur a sweetheart deal on buildable land in Government Camp without protecting the north side of the mountain from further development.
Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges
A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Former Beaverton school teacher arrested on sex-abuse charges, police say
A former Beaverton Academy of Science and Engineering teacher was arrested Wednesday on three counts of sex abuse in the first degree, Hillsboro police said. Matthew Knorr, 46 and a Hillsboro resident, is being held at the Washington County Jail, according to officials. His bail has been set at $750,000.
Portland is the 3rd most creative city in America, report says
Step away from the homemade kiln in your backyard where you are firing hand-built clay statues of fantasy forest creatures glazed with foraged dyes – I have something I need to tell you. Please, just for a moment stop kneading your wild-yeasted bread made from ancestral grains you cultivated...
Milwaukie police seeking 2 suspected of burglarizing 3 restaurants, including Mike’s Drive-In
A Mike’s Drive-In employee arrived at the restaurant’s Tigard location around 7 a.m. Sunday and discovered the back windows had been smashed overnight. The next morning, the same situation unfolded at Mike’s Drive-In in Milwaukie.
Portland man shot in back after telling another man he shouldn’t park in space reserved for disabled, prosecutor says
Teddy Wayne Hall Sr. is accused of pulling a .22-caliber revolver from his pocket and fatally shooting an unarmed man who had told him he shouldn’t park in a space reserved for the disabled. Hall fired four shots at Raja McCallister as McCallister stood beside the driver’s-side door of...
Intel shelves $700 million ‘mega lab’ in Hillsboro as it cuts costs
Intel won’t build a $700 million “mega lab” it had planned in Hillsboro, pursuing cheaper options instead as it implements billions of dollars in cost cuts amid declining revenue. “We are looking to reduce costs and increase efficiencies through multiple initiatives. This includes exploring more cost-effective real...
