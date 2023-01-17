ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Right-wing street brawler ‘Tiny’ Toese back in Portland jail on $1 million bail

A judge in Portland set bail Friday at $1 million for a notorious street fighter who went on the lam after breaking an earlier release agreement, prosecutors say. Tusitala Toese — better known by his ironic nickname, Tiny — was extradited to the Multnomah County Detention Center on Thursday. He had been held in the Thurston County Jail since his arrest Dec. 19, court records show.
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham

State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election.  Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Readers respond: Road signs can prevent tragedy

As a sighted person who has lived with a blind person for nearly 16 years, I have some awareness that, arguably, not many sighted people share. There are some simple things that can be done and must be done, in concert with the Americans with Disabilities Act, to accommodate seeing- and hearing-impaired people. Or, as my husband, who is both, prefers, “blind and deaf” people.
Van with 4 show dogs stolen from Portland hotel

A van carrying four dogs slated to attend Portland’s winter dog show was stolen in the Hayden Island neighborhood Saturday, Portland police said in a statement. The van is a dark blue 2022 Mercedes-Benz cargo van with tinted windows, no plates and a temporary tag in the rear window. It was carrying four terriers, according to police.
Courtroom brawl breaks out at Portland murder suspect’s arraignment

Multnomah County sheriff’s deputies broke up a courtroom fight this week between family members of a homicide victim and the family of the man charged with his killing. The fracas sent Circuit Judge Celia Howes and other judicial staff scurrying from the Justice Center courtroom after two women began screaming at each other during the arraignment of Damariae R. Haqq.
Stations of the Cross — tossed and recovered decades ago — are returned to historic Portland church

After more than 40 years only three people knew the artifacts existed: A man in California, his mother in Texas and a woman storing them in her Southwest Portland home. Kate Chester had been given the two vintage Stations of the Cross, but had no idea where they’d come from. Even so, Chester, who attends St. Clare Catholic Church in Southwest Portland, understood the spiritual significance. Stations of the Cross, 14 of them, depict the last day of Jesus Christ’s life. At the stations, typically displayed in churches or church yards, the faithful reflect on Christ’s sacrifice and spend time in prayer.
Workshops and lectures to put on your winter calendar

Events are free unless noted. Please email calendar submissions at least two weeks in advance to events@oregonian.com. Garden of Resonance: The Art of Jun Kaneko: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday-Monday through Feb. 20. Explore Kaneko’s outdoor ceramic statues installed throughout the garden, plus more intimate pieces from his nearly 60-year career. $19.95; Portland Japanese Garden, 611 S.W. Kingston Ave.; japanesegarden.org.
Portland man with history of mental illness, accused of fatally shooting 3 people last year, now faces federal charges

A man with a history of mental illness and accused in three separate fatal shootings in Portland last year now faces federal allegations of illegally possessing a gun. Joseph Kelly Banks, 50, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Youlee Yim You on Thursday afternoon on the two new charges: prohibited possession of a gun by a person who has been committed to a mental institution or found to suffer from a mental defect and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
