Watch Colorado State of the State speech by Gov. Jared Polis

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 4 days ago

Gov. Jared Polis delivered the Colorado State of the State speech late Tuesday morning. He outlined where the state stands and what's coming next.

Watch the complete speech in the videos below:

Gov. Jared Polis delivers Colorado State of the State speech, Part 1 31:37
Gov. Jared Polis delivers Colorado State of the State speech, Part 2 28:36
Gov. Jared Polis delivers Colorado State of the State speech, Part 3 10:47

Housing was one of the main topics of the speech. Tackling the high interest rates Colorado residents are facing is one of Polis's goals for the current legislative session.

Polis was sworn in for his second term last week. His campaign for re-election focused on the changes he made in his first term -- from transportation funding to carrying Colorado through the pandemic.

In Tuesday's speech the governor also addressed public safety and education issues.

RELATED: Gov. Jared Polis references Casa Bonita "sneak peek" in State of the State

Comments / 8

Al Whelan
4d ago

worse governor this poor state has ever had. I can't believe people vote for this trash

Reply
5
Stevens
4d ago

GASLIGHTING, LYING, FOOL! If you believe this twit, please, go back to California!

Reply
5
beachbunny
4d ago

Couldn’t pay me to watch this freak.

Reply(2)
9
