One Step Beyond receives $10,000 grant from ON Semiconductor Foundation

One Step Beyond Inc., a program and service provider for adults with intellectual disabilities, has received a $10,000 grant from the ON Semiconductor Foundation.

Funds will benefit OSBI’s culinary programming in Arizona, with a location in Peoria.



The funds from the ON Semiconductor Foundation will be used to expand OSBI’s home-style and commercial kitchens and provide additional kitchen equipment for hands-on STEAM learning.



“Our culinary program helps participants explore their passions and learn the necessary cooking skills needed for independent living or progression into the OSBI catering program,” said Madison Blanton, CEO of One Step Beyond. “With this grant from the ON Semiconductor Foundation, OSBI can continue to provide educational resources and learning experiences for our culinary participants in the classroom as well as in the kitchen.”



The Life Skills Culinary Program teaches participants how to work in a homestyle kitchen to learn the cooking skills needed for independent living or progression into OSBI’s catering program. The curriculum for the program is taught using a five-block system that covers safety and sanitation, healthy food plans, kitchen discovery, customer service and technique and timing skills.



Participants of the Life Skills Culinary Program participate in planning and preparing several internal catering events throughout the year. In addition, participants also receive classroom training on event planning that provides opportunities to gain the skills needed to advance to the group supported employment culinary rogram.

One Step Beyond empowers its members to achieve independence, self-sufficiency and employment through innovative culinary, education, fitness and arts programs as well as strategic partnerships with local businesses that enable participants to contribute to and achieve greater social participation in their communities.

One Step Beyond has four locations in the Phoenix metro area, including Glendale, Peoria, Scottsdale and Surprise as well as two locations in the California Bay area: San Mateo and San Carlos.

For more information about One Step Beyond programs and services visit https://osbi.org/ .