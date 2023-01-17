Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Team of the Year 12th Man Nominees Leaked
FIFA 23 Team of the Year 12th man nominees have been leaked on Twitter, according to FUT Camp. Team of the Year 12th man was first introduced in FIFA 19. EA Sports nominates a select number of players after the starting XI has been cemented for a special 12th man item. This card receives the same boosts as other TOTY items, but this gives fans a chance to nominate a player who might've just missed out. Normally, nominees are released in a loan player pick through FIFA Ultimate Team.
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade: How to Complete, Rewards
FIFA 23 Team of the Year Daily Login Upgrade SBC objectives and rewards, how to complete and more.
League of Legends Lunar Revel 2023 Event Rewards
Alongside the start of the new League of Legends season, Riot Games released the first event of the new year called Lunar Revel 2023. There are all types of rewards available throughout the event, and there is a pass available to purchase that grants you event tokens and numerous items in the shop.
Hugo Sanchez FIFA 23: How to Complete the TOTY Icon SBC
Hugo Sanchez FIFA 23 Team of the Year Icon SBC went live Jan. 21 on the second day of Team of the Year. Team of the Year Icons are a new addition this year to the annual promotion highlighting a select number of Icons with special Campaign items. TOTY Icons are rated above their Prime cards giving players an idea of the Icon power curve for the rest of FIFA 23. Campaign Icons replaced Prime Icon Moments in FIFA 23 and are also available to pack through traditional means.
How to Improve Overwatch 2 FPS and Performance
Overwatch 2 is a fast paced first-person shooter that requires decent computer performance to play at a high level. In order to run Overwatch 2 properly, Blizzard has a list of system requirements that tell players the minimum specifications to run the game. It is suggested to ensure that your...
League of Legends Patch 13.2 Release Date
The new season of League of Legends started a little over a week ago, which included a revamped ranked mode and numerous changes to champions. Although Riot Games altered the meta a little bit with the first patch of Season 13, players are still experiencing a lack of champion diversity. Tanks are still relevant in the meta, but the new adjustment to Jax has made him one of the most prominent picks in the top lane and opened the meta to some bruisers.
League of Legends Season 13 Ranked Split 1 End Date
League of Legends Season 13 has finally arrived, and Riot Games decided that there should be more than one ranked split per year. The new League of Legends season was released earlier this week, and it marked the beginning of numerous changes to the ranked mode. These changes included the introduction of two ranked splits within one League of Legends season, which will help dissuade smurf accounts.
League of Legends Mastery Chart: How to See Your Most-Played Champions
In order to see you most played champions in League of Legends, there is a website called Mastery Chart. This website shows you a detailed chart and list of all champions with your mastery points.
Overwatch 2 Applying Update Stuck: How to Fix
Overwatch 2 is constantly receiving updates, including new balance changes, new events and other new seasonal content. Sometimes, however, players are confronted with an error that prevents them from accessing the new content. While this may be frustrating, fixes do exist. If you are stuck on Overwatch 2's "Applying Update"...
Apex Legends Players Call Celestial Sunrise Event "Shameless"
It seems Apex Legends players aren't too impressed with the game's upcoming Celestial Sunrise Collection Event, calling the final reward "shameless."
Raven Software Drops Small Warzone 2 Update Jan. 20
Players are anxiously awaiting the roll out of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 season 2, which recently received a delay to Feb. 15. In the meantime, Raven Software has rolled out a small patch to tackle some of the persisting bugs in the battle royale. Lately, players have been...
Rebirth Island Coming to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Say Leaks
A new rumor claims that Rebirth Island will be added to Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. The rumor comes via @just4leaks2 on Twitter, who claims that Warzone Mobile will be getting some significant content. According to the post, Warzone Mobile players will see more regions added, alongside Rebirth Island and a content update for the TDM experience.
Apex Legends Dev Footage Seemingly Leaks New Pathfinder Passive
Pathfinder could be set to get a new Passive, after dev footage emerged for Apex Legends during a live stream. Pathfinder has long been a staple Recon Legend for many in Apex Legends, often having healthy appearances in the pick rates. Armed with the Grappling Hook Tactical and Zipline Gun Ultimate, players have found plenty of ways to use Pathfinder effectively.
How to Use the Falcon Scout in Fortnite
Fortnite's new Falcon Scout item can retrieve loot, track enemy players, and scout nearby locations while players remain in a safe location.
Overwatch 2 Player Count January 2023
Overwatch 2 is one of the most popular games on the planet, but just how popular is it?. Overwatch 2 became an instant multiplayer smash hit when it released late last year, delivering the long-awaited sequel to its beloved hero shooter Overwatch. Overwatch 2 brought with it a total overhaul of the game's systems as well as a truckload of new content which continues to be regularly added to the game, ranging from new maps, heroes and seasonal events.
Is Fortnite Getting a LEGO Collaboration?
Are Fortnite and LEGO teaming up for an upcoming collaboration? Here's what you need to know. Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 dropped over a month ago, and despite a few glitches, fans have been enjoying the new update. Along with Chapter 4, Fortnite already released a collaboration with My Hero Academia, bringing new skins, items, and rewards to the game.
New Apex Legends Update Pushes Out Olympus From Rotation
Yesterday, Respawn rolled out an update in Apex Legends that removed the Olympus from the current map rotation. It's been a rough few weeks for Apex fans lately, after battling against numerous issues from bugs to server connection drops. Players have been reporting all sorts of issues that meant that many couldn't even hop into a game, such as an "Engine Error - UI Images Ran Out of Room" pop-up.
Epic Games Adds The Kid Laroi Collaboration to Fortnite
Fortnite's in-game radio is about to get a shake-up, thanks to The Kid Laroi Icon Radio Takeover, but it seems more content is set to arrive soon. It feels like radio stations have been a part of Fortnite forever, but the feature was actually only added in Chapter 2. Since then, we've seen a variety of radio stations that allow players to listen to tracks in cars or other vehicles. From Party Royale to Radio Underground, there's an in-game station no matter your tastes.
Overwatch World Cup 2023 Timeline: All Stages
The Overwatch World Cup 2023 will return in 2023. Stage 1 is just announcements that occur in January. Stage 2 relates to tryouts, team selection, and qualifiers. Stage 3 is the is the official group and bracket rounds.
When Does Warzone 2 Season 1 End?
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 dropped two months ago, leaving fans eager for the next season. Warzone 2 introduced many changes to the battle royale, including a new map, meta, and looting system. Although Infinity Ward and Raven Software released a long list of patch notes during Season 1 Reloaded on Dec. 14, 2022, players are already itching for Season 2.
