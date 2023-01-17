ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Anacortes keeps climbing, now at No. 3 (Jan. 17)

By Dan Dickau, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W3LWj_0kHvIv0w00

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 2A, votes were cast for 13 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received six first-place votes this week. Pullman stays at No. 2 after receiving two first-place votes this week.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 2A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 17):

CLASS 2A COACHES POLL

1. Lynden 78 (6)

Record: 12-1

2. Pullman 71 (2)

Record: 11-0

3. Anacortes 55

Record: 12-1

4. Mark Morris 54

Record: 12-1

5. Sehome 36

Record: 11-2

6. Prosser 34

Record: 10-2

7. Tumwater 31

Record: 11-4

8. Renton 20

Record: 12-0

9. R.A. Long 19

Record: 11-3

T-10. Foss and West Valley (Spokane) 12

Record: 12-3 and 11-1

Others receiving votes: North Kitsap, Bremerton

Voting 2A coaches: Bill Bakamus (Mark Morris), Jason Buffum (Ridgefield), Brett Senff (Anacortes), Josh Wilson (Tumwater), Riley Bettinger (Archbishop Murphy), Scott Orness (North Kitsap), Brian Roper (Lynden), Jay Humphrey (West Valley-Spokane)

Comments / 0

Related
1460 ESPN Yakima

The Latest Washington Boys and Girls Basketball Prep Poll

It is the middle of January and the high school basketball season is really heating up with teams getting focused on the goal of the playoffs and the a state title. Here is the latest WIAA Boys and Girls High School Basketball Poll. How is your local high school team doing? Remember to get out and support your local high school teams!
WASHINGTON STATE
Scorebook Live

Georgia Boys Basketball Power 25: Week 8

For the first time this season, the Top 10 remains intact. No team inside the Top 10 did enough to rise or fall this week, but the same cannot be said for the bottom half of the rankings. There was a lot of movement towards the bottom with Grovetown moving up, Cherokee making its Power 25 debut ...
GEORGIA STATE
Scorebook Live

Nine Indiana wrestlers in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are nine wrestlers from the state of Indiana who made the lists, including six from reigning state champion Crown Point. Here's a quick look at who made the cut: 106 pounds Brownsburg freshman Revin Dickman checks in ...
INDIANA STATE
Scorebook Live

16 Illinois wrestlers ranked in national rankings

This week's SBLive national high school wrestling rankings have dropped and there are 16 wrestlers from the state of Illinois on the lists, including two who are ranked as the top wrestlers in their weight classes and five more who are ranked second in their classes. Here's a quick look at who made ...
ILLINOIS STATE
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
The Daily Astorian

Scratchpad: The Northwest's own crab

Awaited over the early months of winter, crabbing season is now underway along much of the Oregon Coast, open as of mid-January in waters south of Cape Falcon. Starting Feb. 1, crab pots — dropped from boats and piers — will extend north into Washington. Primary object of...
WASHINGTON STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy