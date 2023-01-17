SBLive's 2A boys basketball coaches poll: Anacortes keeps climbing, now at No. 3 (Jan. 17)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 2A, votes were cast for 13 teams in the latest poll. No. 1 Lynden received six first-place votes this week. Pullman stays at No. 2 after receiving two first-place votes this week.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 2A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 17):

CLASS 2A COACHES POLL

1. Lynden 78 (6)

Record: 12-1

2. Pullman 71 (2)

Record: 11-0

3. Anacortes 55

Record: 12-1

4. Mark Morris 54

Record: 12-1

5. Sehome 36

Record: 11-2

6. Prosser 34

Record: 10-2

7. Tumwater 31

Record: 11-4

8. Renton 20

Record: 12-0

Record: 11-3

Record: 12-3 and 11-1

Others receiving votes: North Kitsap, Bremerton

Voting 2A coaches: Bill Bakamus (Mark Morris), Jason Buffum (Ridgefield), Brett Senff (Anacortes), Josh Wilson (Tumwater), Riley Bettinger (Archbishop Murphy), Scott Orness (North Kitsap), Brian Roper (Lynden), Jay Humphrey (West Valley-Spokane)