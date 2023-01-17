SBLive's 1A boys basketball coaches poll:  (Jan. 17)

High school basketball in the state of Washington has returned once more. With that, so has the SBLive weekly coaches poll for Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A.

In Class 1A, votes were cast for 17 teams in the latest poll. Like last week, No. 1 Lynden Christian received eight first-place votes while No. 2 Annie Wright received one. No. 3 Zillah also received a first-place vote this week.

Each poll is comprised of voting coaches from programs across the state in the corresponding classification. Points are awarded on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Number of first place votes are indicated in parentheses. The poll is organized by SBLive analyst Dan Dickau.

Here is the 1A boys basketball coaches poll reflecting opinions of coaches around the state (Jan. 17):

CLASS 1A COACHES POLL

1. Lynden Christian 97 (8)

Record: 14-1

2. Annie Wright 85 (1)

Record: 12-1

3. Zillah 81 (1)

Record: 12-1

4. Freeman 72

Record: 12-1

Record: 10-4

6. Overlake 49

Record: 11-5

7. Blaine 45

Record: 11-2

8. Toppenish 42

Record: 9-3

9. Omak 9

Record: 11-4

10. Quincy 7

Record: 10-6

Others receiving votes: Life Christian Academy, Seattle Academy, King's Way Christian, La Salle, Sultan, Nooksack Valley, Vashon Island

Voting 1A coaches: Tony Callero (Chelan), Ron Kirkpatrick (Cedar Park Christian), Chad Hand (Deer Park), David Bigelow (Overlake), Cody Shackett (Cascade Christian), Matt Leslie (The Northwest School), Zac Townsend (Seattle Academy), Jeremy Ecklund (La Center), Mario Mengeralli (Zillah), Jordan Dutton (Riverside)