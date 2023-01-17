Sally Field to be honored with Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award

Sally Field will soon have another statue to add to her mantle: the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

In a statement announcing the decision to honor the 76-year-old actress for her body of work over the last six decades - which includes the classics Mrs Doubtfire and Forrest Gump - SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, 65, said, 'Sally is a massive star with a working actor's ethos – just keep doing the work, being as good as you can.'

The ceremony will take place during the 29th Annual SAG awards February 26 in Los Angeles .

'Every stage of an actor's life brings different opportunities, and you just need to keep working. Sally does not stop and we hope she never does,' it was added.

The actress who exclaimed, 'You like me! Right now! You like me!' when she won her second Oscar for Best Actress in 1984's Places in the Heart, is no stranger to Hollywood honors.

Sally, who won over hearts and fans as as beach-loving teen Gidget in the 1965 series by the same name, and later in light-hearted roles as The Flying Nun and The Girl With Something Extra, worked hard to find meatier roles after those series ended.

The Sybil star earned critical acclaim and her first Emmy in 1977 for her portrayal of a young woman with multiple personality disorder.

She has gone on to win two more Emmy awards, two Golden Globes and two British Academy Film awards.

She was nominated for a Tony award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in the revival of The Glass Menagerie.

In accepting the SAG honor, Sally joins a long line of distinguished performers including Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, Robert DeNiro and 80 for Brady co-stars Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno.

Sally, who is single, may want to invite her 80 for Brady co-star, Tom Brady, to be her date for the big night.

The football legend admitted to having some chemistry with the legendary actress on his Let's Go! podcast Monday. 'We did have kind of an on-camera little thing going, so it was actually nice. 'We really enjoyed our time together, so we'll see where it goes from here.'