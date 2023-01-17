Combating Loneliness in Nursing Homes With Virtual Reality

"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
"The U.S. has surpassed its $31.4 trillion debt limit, leading the Treasury Department to implement extraordinary measures.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congressional leadership Thursday morning that she would begin implementing stopgap options to keep the government funded and avoid default. However, she has stressed the measures can only be used for a limited amount of time, likely through June.Yellen has said it’s critical Congress act in a timely manner, warning that failure to address the debt ceiling would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy."I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote in Thursday’s letter to congressional leaders.Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are looking to use the additional time to negotiate with Democrats; they are hoping to cut spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. But, Democrats are so far refusing to make concessions."It is something that should be done without concessions. We should not be negotiating around it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. "It is the basic duty of Congress to get that done.""
Volkswagen U.S. CEO Pablo Di Si joined Cheddar New to discuss record quarterly electric vehicle sales and his reaction to Tesla trimming prices on some vehicles by 20% last week. “We'll continue with our pricing strategy, we're not cutting prices on the vehicle's quality over quantity and product content,” he said.
"'M3GAN' SequelTop horror studio Blumhouse is gearing up for a sequel after the success of one their latest projects, M3GAN. Released on January 6, the movie has been received well by audiences. In its opening weekend, the robot monster doll flick raked in more than $30 million, and has so far grossed $61 million plus at the domestic box office overall. M3GAN 2.0 is set to hit theaters in 2025.Regal Theaters Take a HitYou might have to slash your local Regal Cinemas theater off the list of places to catch the M3GAN sequel in a couple of years. The chain...
Daymond John, CEO of The Shark Group, joined Cheddar News to give advice and tips on how to smoothly run your business. “A lot of times you gotta go to the core of what you're selling and then expand on that,” he said.
"Amazon is discontinuing its decade-old philanthropic program, AmazonSmile, which allowed customers to donate 0.5 percent of the cost of their purchase to select charities. Since launching in 2013, AmazonSmile has funneled $500 million to participating charities. The company said the program wasn't having the impact it had hoped. "The company will continue to pursue and invest in other areas where it can make meaningful change— from providing support to families in need, to using our logistics infrastructure and technology to assist communities impacted by natural disasters," Amazon said in a press release.While the program will end by February, Amazon...
"New claims for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week. The Labor Department reported that the number of claims dropped 15,000 to a seasonally adjusted 190,000. The drop is a "frustrating reminder" for the Federal Reserve that the labor market remains tight despite its efforts to give employers some slack by slowing down the economy, wrote Matthew Martin, U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, in a daily research brief. The four-week moving average for claims remains near historic lows at 206,000, which tracks with a five-decade low unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The numbers may also come as a surprise for those...
