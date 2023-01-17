Read full article on original website
Brownsville man accused of filing false police report arrested
A Brownsville man accused of filing a false police report was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, deputies responded to the intersection of FM1847 and Palo Verde in reference to an aggravated robbery. When deputies arrived at the location, they...
Wanted Harris County man arrested in Olmito
OLMITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man who was wanted in Harris County, authorities say. Rudy Villagran was detained at the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Olmito on Thursday for an outstanding warrant of arrest on a charge of indecency with a child/sexual contact out of Harris County, a […]
Two dead, four injured in Harlingen crash, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two people have died and another four have been injured in a fatal crash Friday, according to police. The three-vehicle incident involved a semi and happened at 25340 FM 106, according to Sgt. Larry Moore, of the Harlingen Police Department. Two people died at the scene and four others are injured, […]
Driver appears in court after crash that killed Mission mother, injured family
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in a drunk-driving crash that left a mother dead and family hospitalized was arraigned Friday afternoon. Jose Martin Vela was arrested on one count of intoxication manslaughter, one count of accident involving death, three counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, three counts of accident involving personal injury, […]
CCSO: Local business robbery attempt, ongoing search for suspect
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is ongoing after a robbery attempt occurred on Sunday at a local business in Harlingen. On Jan. 15, Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies responded to La Mexico Store located on 14737 U.S. 83 in Harlingen in reference to an aggravated robbery. According to a press release from CCSO, there was […]
Woman admits to placing stolen license plates on car, deputies say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County woman has been arrested after a traffic stop revealed she had acquired stolen license plates and a windshield sticker from Mexico, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Consuelo Ambriz, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of displaying wrong or fictitious license plates, according to a news release […]
Harlingen police: Two dead in 'major' vehicle collision
Two people are dead following what Harlingen police called a "major" vehicle collision. The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the fatal crash on FM 106, east of FM 509. Two people involved in the collision are deceased, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said. Motorists are asked to avoid FM...
BPD: Man broke into business, stole four catalytic converters
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody Thursday after allegedly stealing catalytic converters in Brownsville, police said. John Anthony Garza, 31, was charged with four counts of theft of catalytic converters and burglary of a building, according to the Brownsville Police Department. At about 3:30 a.m. Jan. 7, Brownsville police responded to […]
Investigation Underway Into Texas Guard Soldier’s Shooting Of A Migrant
A Texas National Guard soldier is under investigation following an incident in which he shot and wounded an undocumented immigrant in an area west of McAllen. The Army Times and Texas Tribune reported the incident after obtaining an internal Texas Military Department document. The report says the soldier, who is...
Brownsville man arrested for using AirTag to track child's mother
A Brownsville man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of using an AirTag to track his child’s mother, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say Ronald Andrew Reagan admitted he put the device in the woman’s car. Last Tuesday, the victim...
Police: Man arrested for stalking after he’s allegedly found ‘prowling’ next door
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested on stalking charges after a woman found him following her next door, according to police. Samuel Garza was arrested on charges of stalking Sunday, Hidalgo County Jail records show. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral said that Garza had been harassing and following a woman […]
Feds: Mission woman trafficked $1M of crystal meth, black tar heroin
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mission woman was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for trafficking $1 million worth of crystal meth and black tar heroin, federal authorities announced. Cristina Inez Marquez, 28, was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison on a charge of possession with intent to distribute more than 31 kilograms of meth, […]
Two arrested in connection with Harlingen shooting
Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old teen that happened Friday, Harlingen police said. Officers with the Harlingen Police Department were dispatched to the 2400 block of Pendleton Avenue where they found the teen girl lying in the street after being shot, according to a news release.
Harlingen CISD student in custody after threat made against campus
A student with the Harlingen Independent School District is in custody in connection to a threat that circulated at Dr. Abraham P. Cano Freshman Academy, the district said. The threat was made through text and circulated throughout the school, district spokeswoman Brianna Vela said. The Harlingen Police Department and the...
Woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates arrested
A 47-year-old woman accused of buying counterfeit windshield stickers and license plates was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. A Cameron County Sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Escape at the intersection of Frontage and Williams Road in San...
Drunken driver found hiding under truck, McAllen police say
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen police have arrested a San Juan man who they have accused of fleeing an accident after driving while intoxicated. Eric Omar Cantu was arrested Sunday on charges of intoxication assault with vehicle causing serious bodily injury and accident involving serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A criminal […]
Weslaco PD: Two women, two juveniles arrested after burglarizing vehicles
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two women and two juveniles have been arrested after several vehicle burglaries were reported on the city’s northwest side, police said Tuesday. Clarissa Evangelina Aguirre, 17; Perla Berenice Balderas, 17; were arrested Tuesday; and two unidentified juveniles were detained Jan. 13, according to police, who noted that Aguirre and Balderas were […]
IDEA Mission teacher accused of improper relationship with student, police say
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An IDEA Public School teacher in Mission was arrested Thursday on charges of improper relationship between educator/student, according to Mission Police. Karen Bereniz Sosa, 27, is accused of an improper relationship with a student that occurred off campus during the school’s winter break at Bentsen Palm Park, Mission Police Investigator Art […]
Two arrested in connection to teen’s shooting, police say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department has arrested and arraigned two people in connection to a shooting of a 15-year-old female on Jan. 13, a department spokesman told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. The shooting occurred around 12:11 a.m., according to police. The victim was found on Pendleton Avenue and was taken to an area […]
Former IDEA teacher charged with improper relationship with a student out on bond
A former teacher with IDEA Public Schools in Mission accused of having a sexual encounter with a student is out on bond. Karen Sosa was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between an educator and a student. Jail records show Sosa was released from that same day on a $50,000 bond.
