lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Ellender runs past South Lafourche in Tarpons' return home
Ellender cruised past South Lafourche in the Lady Tarpons' return home from gym damages following Hurricane Ida. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons post Senior Night sweep of East St. John
South Lafourche posted a Senior Night soccer sweep of East St. John on Friday with the boys posting a 1-0 win and the girls winning 2-0. It was Senior Night for the teams. See photos of the matches plus the Senior Night celebrations. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
NOLA.com
Versatile Brother Martin football player makes in-state commitment
Brother Martin’s Clayton Lonardo commited to play football at Southeastern Louisiana after he played multiple positions during the Crusaders’ run to a state runner-up finish as a senior. Lonardo began the season at quarterback and moved midway through the season to play receiver. He previously played receiver as...
lafourchegazette.com
The Tank is Back: Tarpons to re-open renovated gym tonight against Ellender
South Lafourche High School girls' basketball coach Darian Jenkins confirmed tonight that the school's competition gym will re-open tonight for a district game with Ellender. The gym was destroyed for Hurricane Ida, which tore the roof off the facility, causing extensive repairs. Renovators repaired the roof, laid down a new floor, tore down the old bleachers and placed in new ones, and the gym got cleared for competition today.
lafourchegazette.com
Lady Patriots open district with blowout win over South Lafourche
In the district opener in our local 4A district, the Ellender girls’ basketball team flexed its muscles, showing loudly why they shouldn’t be forgotten about in the title chase. The Lady Patriots beat South Lafourche 62-31 on Friday night, dominating the game on the way to the team’s...
LSU's Tiger Stadium Ranks High on List of Most Stunning Stadiums
A list of the most "stunning stadiums" from around the world has some very familiar places included. All in all, eight SEC Football stadiums made the list including LSU's Tiger Stadium.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Tarpons run past Assumption, get back to .500 in key win
South Lafourche got back to .500 on the season with a non-district win over Assumption. The teams are in the same district, yes. But because district play starts later in the season, the teams played one another in a non-district game. See photos from the game online. Photos by RILEY...
travelawaits.com
5 Delicious Foods To Try On The Cajun Bayou Food Trail
Southeastern Louisiana is in a class all by itself when it comes to authentic food. Firmly rooted in Acadian culture and tradition, the flavors of Cajun cuisine are on full display. Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou in Lafourche Parish created the Cajun Bayou Food Trail as a fun way for people to try all the best restaurants in the area.
houmatimes.com
Robert Allain III Announces Candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21
Today, a local farmer and entrepreneur, Robert Allain III, announced his candidacy for Louisiana State Senate District 21. Robert Allain is a native of Franklin, Louisiana. Allain is a partner in the family farm, Adeline Planting Company, and currently serves as the founder and president of Integrity Marine. As an entrepreneur and business owner, he intends to bring an innovative business approach to Louisiana’s state government and budget.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Covington, Louisiana
Places to visit in Covington, LA. Covington, Louisiana, is located at the fork of the Bogue Falaya and Tchefuncte rivers and is one of the wealthiest cities in the state. Several attractions are found in the city, making it an ideal destination for a vacation. These include Fairview-Riverside State Park, Bogue Falaya Wayside Park, and the Abita Mystery House.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Parish Council Expands Thibodaux Office Complex with New Purchase
The Lafourche Parish Council opened its first council meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, January 10 with the appointment of new chairperson and vice chair positions for the new fiscal year. District Seven Council member Armand Autin was appointed Lafourche Parish Chairperson for the 2023 fiscal year, while District Eight Council...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Broken water line pours water more than a week in Ascension Parish
Fresh water leaked for several days from an apparent broken line under the sidewalk along a highway in Donaldsonville before the parish-owned water utility began repair efforts. Water flooded into the ditch and flowed across East Bayou Road, which is Hwy. 308 in the city limits, and into a vacant...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lockport Upper celebrates 4.0 students with celebratory breakfast
Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrated their brightest of the bright this week, hosting a celebratory breakfast for all of the 4.0 students in the 2nd 9 Weeks. Students loaded up with breakfast, the most important meal of the day, before getting back into the classrooms and learning. The school's principals...
theadvocate.com
Gov. John Bel Edwards, other Louisiana port leaders kept in dark about $445 million Avondale deal
The Port of South Louisiana's agreement to buy the former Avondale shipyard for nearly $450 million was inked without discussions with other area port officials, civic leaders or Gov. John Bel Edwards, who said on Wednesday that he was withholding support for the deal until a number of questions were resolved.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lockport Upper celebrates 100th Day of School
Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrated their 100th Day of School this week. Students got to dress in Neon shirts.
WAFB.com
Creole White Beans with Shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beans with ham and sausage have been cooking in the pots in South Louisiana for 300 years. People from all walks of life and in every area, from the bayous to New Orleans, found beans to be the basis of a delicious and satisfying meal. Imagine up-scaling this simple dish to “gourmet” with the addition of fresh Louisiana shrimp. You may wish to freeze any leftover beans for later use.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Bourgeois family endows record 6th scholarship to Benefit Bridge to Independence students
Michael C. and Christine P. Bourgeois are establishing a $15,000 endowed scholarship in the Nicholls Foundation for the benefit of full-time students pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree, if the opportunity exists, within the Bridge to Independence Program at Nicholls. “The scholarship created by Mr. and Mrs. Bourgeois is a...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Metairie, LA
Metairie is a thriving census-designated area in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. While it's dwarfed by its more prominent neighbor, New Orleans, Metairie offers plenty of attractions for tourists to explore. Metairie is known for its vibrant culture and thrilling attractions. However, exploring the city's many free attractions is a highly underrated...
