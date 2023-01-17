This Wrinkle-Filling Treatment ‘Completely Transformed’ People’s Elasticity & Smoothness In a Short Period of Time

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re an avid social media user, it’s hard not to get swept up in the glamorization of face fillers. While there’s nothing wrong with making changes to one’s appearance, the process of getting these procedures done may not be feasible or appealing for everyone. Instead, topical treatments can serve as an non-invasive, budget-friendly alternative to injections. Potent retinol-based treatments, such as RoC’s Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Serum , is one of them.

Like most of the brand’s offerings, the anti-aging treatment was developed with dermatologists and plastic surgeons to ensure efficacy and results. As part of the Derm Correxion line, the formula contains RoC’s pure combination of retinol and swertiamarin (an ingredient used by the U.S. Military to treat damaged skin ) to instantly turn back the clock on age-related concerns. It also has three kinds of hyaluronic acid that plump the skin and fill out crows feet, forehead lines and laugh lines.

RoC Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum

Naturally, the product was put to the test through a clinical study, and the reports were incredibly positive: 97 percent of users saw a vast reduction in lines and wrinkles overtime, while 100 percent said any hard-to-treat wrinkles were visibly improved after four weeks of applications.

The $30 serum has garnered over 17,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who had a lot to say about how it “completely transformed” their skin concerns within a short period of time. No joke—one reviewer said it “literally changed the appearance of face wrinkles after one use,” which is a hefty claim.

“I can’t believe all these years I have spent thousands of dollars and this drug store face cream is the only thing that has ever worked on my face where I have noticed a dramatic change in such a short time,” wrote one person who said their skin now looks “years younger” from proactively using the serum.

“THIS STUFF WORKS on the DEEEEEP wrinkles I’ve carved into my face as an avid smoker for over half a century,” shared a 78-year-old shopper who says it takes a small amount of product to see a big difference. “The cheek striations are most notably affected. In just a couple of weeks they’ve really blurred noticeably. The ‘puffing’ lines radiating from my mouth have already softened a bit, and with the liner pencil set I just got, there’s NO ‘bleeding.’”

Want visible results without a trip to the professionals? Give the Derm Correxion Fill + Treat Advanced Retinol Serum a try for $30.