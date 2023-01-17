Kevin Siers: Good Classified, Bad Classified

Related
Uber driver who wins big in Virginia lottery plans to ‘give back’ by helping homeless
Each room looks ‘like a different night club?’ See the $17M Nashville condo for sale
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Mike Pompeo says Trump had a 'nutty' plan for him to serve as both secretary of defense and secretary of state simultaneously: book
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
Couple waited days before checking Virginia lottery ticket. Then they were ‘floored’
Two kids in critical condition after drag racers fly past red light into SUV, TN cops say
NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick discusses how he wants to be remembered in retirement
Young children home alone die after fire breaks out, NC officials say. ‘Heartbroken’
Your dog or your home? Some Charlotte dog owners forced to make a tough choice
A person in Charlotte won part of the Mega Millions jackpot. How to claim the prize
Flight attendant sat in aisle, calmed jittery passenger on Charlotte flight, photo shows
Panthers coaching search: Bills’ Dorsey to interview, Broncos’ Evero meets with Tepper
Lottery player buys NC ticket while out for biscuits – the prize left her ‘shaking’
CMPD officer charged with DWI, accused of rear-ending a car on I-77 in south Charlotte
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is giving away free laptops. Here’s how to get one
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.https://www.charlotteobserver.com/
Comments / 0