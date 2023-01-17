Suns Reportedly Interested in Raptors G Fred VanVleet

The Phoenix Suns were listed alongside the Orlando Magic as two potential suitors for the talents of Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet by The Athletic.

The Phoenix Suns have a lot to ponder towards the future.

Chris Paul is only getting older and has already showed signs of slowing down. The primes of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton need to be maximized before the championship window closes for certain.

There's little time for thinking ahead as this is typed: The Suns continue to plummet down the standings of the Western Conference after losing their last nine-of-ten games. Until everybody is healthy once again, Phoenix can only hope to stay around .500.

The Suns hope to eventually trade Jae Crowder in exchange for a piece that could help make a push this season - but looking ahead into upcoming free agency - The Athletic's Shams Charania says Phoenix will have their eyes on obtaining Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet.

"The Suns and Magic have emerged as potential free-agent suitors for All-Star guard Fred VanVleet, league sources say. VanVleet — the 2019 NBA champion and one of the league’s greatest undrafted success stories — spoke recently about his pending free-agency status in the offseason and how he remains focused on the Raptors: “I’m completely focused on his team. My loyalty is to this team and to this franchise and trying to get us back to the level that we’re accustomed to around here.”

Thus far, VanVleet has averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per night. Following this season, he has a player option for the 2023-24 season where he will be 29-years-old. His cap hit (via Spotrac) is projected to be $22.84 million next year with the option.

Earlier in the summer, we wrote a piece detailing how the Suns could potentially get out of Chris Paul's deal after this year. The Suns would only be on the hook for about half of Paul's $30.8 million salary if they cut him before the beginning of the 2023-24 season, as his deal becomes fully guaranteed on 6/28/2023.

VanVleet played a major role in helping the Raptors win an NBA championship a few years back and his highly respected across the league.

His addition would help keep Phoenix's championship window open and could very well be welcomed with open arms with a new ownership group that understands the importance of both spending money and winning basketball here and now in the Valley.