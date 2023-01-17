Read full article on original website
In Bismarck – If You Blinked An Eye And Missed It, Check It Out!
This is the amazing thing about progress, and I know that some people don't think Bismark and Mandan need it... ...but it seemed like forever that the empty parking lot which was almost across the street from Cash Wise on Expressway was always destined to be empty. It seemed like just yesterday that I drove over there and took a couple of pics - wondering IF Bismarck did want to fill that loneliness, what would be the best fit for all of us?
Gas Prices Rapidly Rising Across Bismarck and North Dakota
If you happened to fill up recently or noticed a gas price sign while driving today, you probably noticed gas is up ANOTHER 10 cents in Bismarck and Mandan. The current price for a gallon of gas is now $3.29 a gallon. All I can do is shake my head...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Update On New Gas Station-C Store & Strip Mall In Bismarck
The new gas station and strip mall that will be going in on South Washington is starting to take shape. You may have seen the signs posted by now, "Coming Soon-On the Run". This open field is about a block north of the intersection of South Washington and Burleigh Avenue on the east side of Washington.
In Mandan – Meet A True Hero – As Brave As You Can Possibly Be
When I say "Hero", what's the first image that pops into your head?. There are many in my book -men and women who have served and are still serving our country. Police officers walk out their front door to the unknown, with the sole purpose of keeping us safe - First responders who show up on the scene with the sole purpose of keeping someone alive. I can go on and on, the list is long. This morning I had the privilege of talking on the phone to a man in Mandan who risked his own life for others and didn't hesitate one second.
A Bismarck Mandan Best Kept Secret Is For Sale
Hankering some delicious homemade comfort food? How about a desire to own a business with an already faithful customer base? A customer base that has kept the owners over the years "in business". After serving Mandan for 77 years, Ohm's Café is for sale. This quaint location has embodied...
STOLEN CAR FOUND – “Thank You” To Thief Who DID THE RIGHT THING!
I'm not going to take credit for this one bit, I will say that I would LOVE to think that the thief read my article last week... ...and had a change of heart - decided that what he or she did was WRONG and that it was possible to STILL do the RIGHT thing - return the car. Check out what my friend Tammy Lockwood just wrote me:
Mandan-Plan Some Extra Time If You’re On The Side Roads
Obviously just goes to show you just how much snow Bismarck and Mandan were hit with. Seems like just yesterday when last April slammed us with a blizzard - of course, it took a while for all the roads in and out of town to be cleared, STILL though all the workers that attacked the streets with plows almost around the clock did an amazing job, and I will NEVER complain about the conditions we are left to deal with, however, I will point out some rough spots that I just discovered this afternoon in Mandan.
Bismarck Mandan Restaurant Now Closed These Two Days
The employee shortage around the country continues to hit close to home here in North Dakota as well. With this being the case, if you are a frequenter of "eating out" or ordering food "to go", as well as using handy food delivery services like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats, etc. Here is another yummy restaurant to add to the list in order to "plan your week" accordingly.
5 Of BisMan’s Smelliest Spots
We've all noticed it. There are certain areas in Bismarck-Mandan that have an unpleasant smell. For those who are not from the area, you might find this information useful. We've put together a list of the worst smelling spots in BisMan. Here are a couple areas where you should avoid any sort of "Lingering."
Open Letter To The Bismarck Car Thief – DO THE RIGHT THING!
To the person or persons who stole a car yesterday ( Thursday, January 12th ) at the Gateway Mall parking lot... ...I sure hope you read this, I really do. I'm trying to understand the mindset of what was going on in your head when you chose THIS car to steal. Did you take a couple of seconds to let it sink in that by your actions you would hurt a human being that has done absolutely nothing to YOU? A young lady who comes to work - takes pride in what she does - then like ALL of us walks out expecting to get in HER car and drive home.
The Last Time The Death Penalty Happened In North Dakota
Growing up in North Dakota I remember hearing about the death penalty in North Dakota. As a young boy, I was under the impression that North Dakota did indeed have capital punishment. As it turns out, North Dakota did have remnants of the death penalty in the state all the...
Crossroads In Center – At A Career Crossroads – Announces Closing
Another sad story to write, and the awful trend continues... ...as the wave of local to North Dakota businesses that have "come to the crossroads" - the final announcements that are laced with real sentiment and sorrow. We have almost come to the point where we are immune to reading about yet another restaurant permanently shutting its doors for good. As many people have posted, the question we should all focus on is "What can we do as a community to keep all the restaurants we have come to consider as our friends, our neighbors, the businesses we have loved through the years and supported, how can we keep them open?"
BisMan’s Alpha-Lit – First Class All The Way – “I DO!”
It's always exciting to see a brand new business in town, and THIS one could make an upcoming event in your life so much more memorable. Do you have any occasions coming up in the near future that you are excited about? A Graduation, or maybe a wedding? Well we all know how those events are usually celebrated, catering, invitations sent out ( either through snail mail or e-mails ) - now here in Bismarck and Mandan, we have a new business that will help catapult any event, any special occasion you can possibly think of. Here is what Jamie Thrasher posted on Facebook back in September of last year.
BisMan: Did You Know There’s A Bar That Will Serve You Alcohol Until 2 A.M.?
Yes, there's a bar that will serve you until 2AM, but it's not technically in Bismarck. You might not know it, but just north of town, Crossroads Tavern does something other bars in the area can't do. --They serve past 1 AM. Bismarck vs. Burleigh County. If you live in...
Miranda Lambert & Lynyrd Skynyrd Donate THIS For ND Auction
Sometimes one wonders how much a story can touch another. In this case, as a community continues to rattle around a very special girl, her story reached far beyond the state of North Dakota. In fact, the attention of some very well-known, household, award-winning music artists and idols. North Dakota,...
Hey Bismarck-How Would You Like To Make $385,000 With Netflix?
Gee, let me think about that for a bit...can I get back to you tomorrow?. Yeah right, for some reason ( the obvious one ) I saw this yesterday and it jumped right out at me. I had my quick questions right off the bat, "Why would Netflix pay someone that much money, and what the heck are they looking for?" Hey, maybe they need someone to go undercover and rat people out for sharing their passwords with everyone in their hometown, although I think they handled that issue by raising their monthly fees. I'm pretty sure that this move by Netflix is not just a publicity stunt, you be the judge:
Check Out This Awesome Job Opportunity Here In Bismarck
Are you looking for work? Feel like you are in a rut where you are right now?. Well listen, I have a great opportunity for you that I came across this morning - pretty flexible since the hours will always be part-time. I actually thought more of the cool things that this new job would reward you with, for one the satisfaction of all your hard efforts teaming up with everyone else and providing an amazing concert. As of the first of this year, Nightlife Sound and Lighting took over the local crew at the Bismarck Event Center/Belle Mehus Auditorium. That's right, your job would take you behind the scenes of some awesome concerts, broadway shows, and other sources of entertainment. Check out some inviting details:
A Decision Has Been Made Concerning Bismarck’s Bucks Nightclub
The last song of the night has been played at Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in downtown, Bismarck. The popular nightclub that has been a fixture in downtown Bismarck since March of 94 has decided to close its doors permanently. This comes after an announcement recently that Bucks would be closing their...
What Happens In Bismarck If The City Knocks Down Your Mailbox?
This has never happened to me personally in Bismarck but it has happened to me twice at my lake cabin. A snow plow over the course of the winter knocks down your mailbox. Come to think of it, it did happen to me back when I lived in Grand Forks a while back. I remember I called the city and it was a pretty big hassle before they did anything to fix it. I actually had a pretty expensive mailbox. I mailbox that I special ordered with a pair of beautiful Wood Ducks on it.
