Android Police

How to transfer photos from Android to a computer

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
The US Sun

Best money-making apps for your iPhone or Android to start a side-hustle

SMARTPHONES are the tech of choice when running a business or creating a side-hustle, according to new research. Apple iPhones and Android devices have evolved so much over the past decade that people essentially now carry tiny laptops in their back pockets. Research from BT's business division has revealed that...
Android Police

How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Android Authority

How to print text messages from your Android phone

Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
CNET

How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
The Windows Club

Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC

Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
Engadget

Twitter's Blue subscription comes to Android devices

The monthly option is $11, the same price as on iOS. Twitter Blue has arrived on Android, and just like on iOS, it will cost you $11 a month to pay for a subscription through Google Play. The social media website has updated its About page for Blue to add Android pricing for all the countries where the service is currently available, namely the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

