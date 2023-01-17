Read full article on original website
Android users urged to change two settings immediately – including one that can stop snooping
ANDROID Users have been urged to change two settings on their devices for a better experience. They include a security hack and one to make the screen easier to read. Every smartphone device comes equipped with a lock screen. This is meant to protect your sensitive information and privacy. That...
Millions of Android phone owners urged to check settings as soon as possible
GOOGLE has issued a major update for owners of the company's top smartphone. It's worth installing right away so that you've got all the latest features and fixes. The January 2023 update for the Google Pixel 7 is now available for everyone to download. It introduces fixes and changes to...
How to transfer photos from Android to a computer
Whether you use a top Android phone or a budget one, you probably take pictures with it. While watching them on your phone's screen is perfectly fine, you might want to transfer them to your computer. Once those photos are on your computer, you can edit them, view them on a larger screen, or save them. There are several ways to achieve this, but some are specific to some brands or don't always work with Macs.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
People are only just realizing there’s a hidden Android setting that makes your photos much better
ANDROID users have just discovered a hidden setting that allows them to make their photos all the more unique. The setting gives users the chance to add special properties to various photos, including making them shine, sparkle, and even add animations. The feature is a part of Google Photos and...
Best money-making apps for your iPhone or Android to start a side-hustle
SMARTPHONES are the tech of choice when running a business or creating a side-hustle, according to new research. Apple iPhones and Android devices have evolved so much over the past decade that people essentially now carry tiny laptops in their back pockets. Research from BT's business division has revealed that...
How to use the same WhatsApp account on two Android phones
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps globally, with over two billion people using it frequently. The app's multi-device mode is particularly praised, as you can use the app on several other computers without the need to keep your phone on. However, the app does not officially let you use your account from another Android phone. Still, a recent update has made it possible to use a tablet as a companion device. This means you can use an Android tablet to text and call your loved ones just like you normally would using your phone, without having to keep it online or powered on.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Android warning as camera glass is shattering ‘for no reason’ on certain smartphones – see what devices are affected
ANDROID users have noticed a strange coincidence, sharing that their smartphone’s rear camera has been mysteriously bursting. Users all over social media have been reporting this issue with certain Android smartphone devices. The complaints are being sent to Google, with various Pixel 7 smartphone users claiming that their rear...
How To Transfer A Video From An iPhone To A PC
Though the iPhone works best with Apple's Mac lineup, you're not out of luck when it comes to transferring videos from the handset to your Windows PC.
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
Twitter Blue is finally available on Android
Twitter opens its Blue subscription to Android users. The subscription costs $11 per month and provides access to additional features.
How To Install The Android APK On Windows Or Mac
Microsoft Windows 11 provides native support for running Android apps, but installing and running APK files on a Mac is much less streamlined.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge on Windows PC
Microsoft Defender is an in-built antivirus software of the Microsoft Windows operating system. This antivirus software scans the Internet browser and removes viruses, spyware, and malware from our computers. Some Windows users say when they want to open the Edge browser, Microsoft Defender blocks Microsoft Edge. This is ironic as both these software are developed by Microsoft and are built into Windows Operating System.
It's been real! Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 licenses this month
January 31 will be your last chance to buy Windows 10 online (officially, anyways).
Engadget
Twitter's Blue subscription comes to Android devices
The monthly option is $11, the same price as on iOS. Twitter Blue has arrived on Android, and just like on iOS, it will cost you $11 a month to pay for a subscription through Google Play. The social media website has updated its About page for Blue to add Android pricing for all the countries where the service is currently available, namely the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
