Ohio State

saturdaytradition.com

Iowa, Northwestern reschedule game that was postponed on Wednesday

Iowa and Northwestern have rescheduled their game that was called off on Wednesday because of COVID-19 cases within the Northwestern program. It’s now set for Jan. 31. The Tuesday night game will tip off at 8:38 p.m. CT, with a broadcast on Big Ten Network. Before the postponement, Northwestern...
IOWA CITY, IA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
saturdaytradition.com

Juwan Howard drawing criticism after Michigan drops road contest at Maryland

Juwan Howard was the target of Michigan fans on Thursday evening after the Wolverines fell to Maryland 64-58 in College Park. The Wolverines are now 10-8, with a 4-3 mark in the B1G. They have now dropped 3 of their last 4. In Howard’s 1st season, Michigan was 19-12 and 10-10 in B1G play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. In his 2nd season, it made it to the Elite 8 on the back of a B1G regular season title and came up just short of its 1st Final Four appearance since 2018.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team

The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision

Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter

Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report

Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Alex Padilla, former Iowa QB, reveals transfer destination

Alex Padilla appeared in 10 games for Iowa over the 2021-22 seasons, mainly as the main backup quarterback to Spencer Petras. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Padilla hit the transfer portal and is on the move out of Iowa City. On Friday, Padilla confirmed his next destination. He...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin men's basketball game at Northwestern postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Wildcats program

A COVID-19 outbreak within the Northwestern men’s basketball program has meant the postponement of Wisconsin’s road contest on Saturday in Evanston, the Wildcats athletic department announced on Thursday evening. This is the 2nd straight postponement of a game involving the Wildcats, who saw their matchup originally scheduled for...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin wide receiver announces entry into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining

Dean Engram, one of the more versatile players at Wisconsin in recent memory, has announced his entry into the transfer portal. Engram contributed at cornerback, wide receiver and on punt returns, but will not return to Wisconsin for the 2023 season. Engram, who redshirted in 2019 and has 2 seasons of eligibility remaining, announced Thursday he plans to transfer. Engram played in all 13 games this past season. Engram is from Columbia, Maryland.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State

Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Purdue sees veteran running back reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal

Purdue is set to lose some depth and experience in the offensive backfield with news that running back King Doerue is entering the transfer portal. Doerue has made that decision, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported, after he’s rushed for 1,142 yards in 4 seasons with the Boilermakers. Doerue appeared in 4 games this past season and had 27 carries for 97 yards and 3 touchdowns. He dealt with a calf injury that caused him to miss games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

