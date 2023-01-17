Read full article on original website
Iowa, Northwestern reschedule game that was postponed on Wednesday
Iowa and Northwestern have rescheduled their game that was called off on Wednesday because of COVID-19 cases within the Northwestern program. It’s now set for Jan. 31. The Tuesday night game will tip off at 8:38 p.m. CT, with a broadcast on Big Ten Network. Before the postponement, Northwestern...
Ohio State starter ruled game-time decision vs. Iowa after suffering 'dental emergency'
The Ohio State Buckeyes could be without a key player for Saturday’s matchup against Iowa. Starting guard Sean McNeil is listed as a game-time decision after suffering a “dental emergency,” according to Patrick Murphy of 247Sports. The senior guard would be a big loss for a Buckeyes...
Bronny James reportedly has 3 top schools, but 'a dark horse is still possible'
Bronny James is one of the most watched recruits in the Class of 2023, mostly because his dad is LeBron James. The 6-foot-3 and 190-pound 4-star recruit, who is rated the No. 11 combo guard in this class according to the 247Sports Composite, is closing in on his college decision.
Ohio State receives harsh grade from ESPN for incoming transfer portal haul
Ohio State has been selective in the transfer portal so far this offseason. On Thursday morning, ESPN released transfer portal grades for every team in its way-too-early top 25. The Buckeyes have just 2 transfer commits so far, which has resulted in a tough grade from ESPN: C. Ohio State’s...
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
Juwan Howard drawing criticism after Michigan drops road contest at Maryland
Juwan Howard was the target of Michigan fans on Thursday evening after the Wolverines fell to Maryland 64-58 in College Park. The Wolverines are now 10-8, with a 4-3 mark in the B1G. They have now dropped 3 of their last 4. In Howard’s 1st season, Michigan was 19-12 and 10-10 in B1G play before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down. In his 2nd season, it made it to the Elite 8 on the back of a B1G regular season title and came up just short of its 1st Final Four appearance since 2018.
Grading the biggest transfer portal gains and losses for each B1G team
The transfer portal is closed for business. For now, anyway. Wednesday marked the end of a 45-day window for players to enter their name into the portal. Those who are in the portal still have the ability to transfer at any time outside of the window — they just have to have the paperwork filed.
Arik Gilbert, former Georgia TE/WR, makes B1G transfer decision
Arik Gilbert spent 1 season at LSU before transferring to Georgia, where he remained for 2 seasons. The tight end/wide receiver from the Atlanta area will now head to the B1G to hopefully resurrect what once appeared to be a promising college career. According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Gilbert has...
Fred Hoiberg announces season-ending injury to Nebraska starter
Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that forward Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game against Illinois on Jan. 10. According to the Huskers, Gary met with a specialist earlier on Wednesday after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Surgery was the recommended course of action.
Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report
Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
Alex Padilla, former Iowa QB, reveals transfer destination
Alex Padilla appeared in 10 games for Iowa over the 2021-22 seasons, mainly as the main backup quarterback to Spencer Petras. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Padilla hit the transfer portal and is on the move out of Iowa City. On Friday, Padilla confirmed his next destination. He...
Wisconsin men's basketball game at Northwestern postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Wildcats program
A COVID-19 outbreak within the Northwestern men’s basketball program has meant the postponement of Wisconsin’s road contest on Saturday in Evanston, the Wildcats athletic department announced on Thursday evening. This is the 2nd straight postponement of a game involving the Wildcats, who saw their matchup originally scheduled for...
Wisconsin wide receiver announces entry into the transfer portal with 2 years of eligibility remaining
Dean Engram, one of the more versatile players at Wisconsin in recent memory, has announced his entry into the transfer portal. Engram contributed at cornerback, wide receiver and on punt returns, but will not return to Wisconsin for the 2023 season. Engram, who redshirted in 2019 and has 2 seasons of eligibility remaining, announced Thursday he plans to transfer. Engram played in all 13 games this past season. Engram is from Columbia, Maryland.
Bradley Robinson pens heartfelt farewell to Ohio State
Bradley Robinson’s time at Ohio State has come to a close. After joining the Buckeyes in 2017, Robinson went on to become Ohio State’s long snapper for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Robinson was also a 4-time Academic All-B1G and a 5-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Robinson penned his farewell...
Purdue sees veteran running back reportedly enter the NCAA transfer portal
Purdue is set to lose some depth and experience in the offensive backfield with news that running back King Doerue is entering the transfer portal. Doerue has made that decision, Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports reported, after he’s rushed for 1,142 yards in 4 seasons with the Boilermakers. Doerue appeared in 4 games this past season and had 27 carries for 97 yards and 3 touchdowns. He dealt with a calf injury that caused him to miss games.
Blazers ‘Voice of God’ Bill Schonely ‘great showman’
Kerry Eggers spoke with KOIN 6 News to share his insights on Bill Schonely, who died Saturday at the age of 93.
