Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall to be Demolished For Apartments and Further RedevelopmentJoel EisenbergSterling Heights, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
clarkstonnews.com
Students coming together for arts
Clarkston Community Schools’ Visual Arts Department has continued a unique district-wide collaboration for the past eight years. The CCS Kindergarten Transformation is a legacy project featuring kindergarten drawings transformed by high school artists. Each year, CCS painting, drawing, and digital illustration students select from a collection of kindergarten sketches to reinterpret into a unique masterpiece. High school artists will use Adobe Illustrator, colored pencil, various paint mediums and beyond to imagine a masterpiece from the mind of a young Clarkston kindergarten student.
clarkstonnews.com
Reaching a milestone
Over the past 30 years in Clarkston’s Village business district, Morgan Milzow & Ford Realtors has strived to complement the changes to the downtown as well as to those vast changes of the real estate industry with the goal always to put the client first with service laced with integrity, commitment, and honor. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held back on Nov. 16 to recognize the milestone at its 25 S. Main Street location. From left, in front, are Emily Ford (with scissors) and Pam Ford Morgan, of Morgan Milzow & Ford Realtors, and Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Fair Margraf. Photo: Katelyn Gomes.
clarkstonnews.com
Clarkston schools on board with local’s anti-bullying initiative
Clarkston resident Jeff Chamberlain came out with a book last year entitled “The Dog with the Crooked Tail” that is now part of a new initiative for district first graders, the Milo Project. Chamberlain describes the Milo Project as a positive, self-confidence and anti-bullying program created for children...
clarkstonnews.com
Community care part of farm’s 2022 success
Another year has come and gone, and the Clarkston Family Farm experienced more positivity and success in 2022 – with more on the way in 2023. Chelsea O’Brien, the farm’s executive director, said it’s all due to community involvement. “’Thank you’ is really not sufficient a...
clarkstonnews.com
State rep sponsors new state law, opens Lansing office
State Rep. Mike Harris has sponsored a new state law that will help keep local rules guiding on-demand automated vehicles consistent across Michigan. House Bill 6369 was recently signed by Gov. Whitmer. It is the first state law initiated by Harris, who joined the Michigan Legislature in May. “Michigan is...
clarkstonnews.com
Wolves battle No.1 Shamrocks on the ice in first loss
Plymouth — An epic clash of two of the bonafide powerhouses in Michigan Boys High School Hockey this season, as Clarkston and Detroit Catholic Central went head to head at the USA Arena, Jan. 13. The top ranked Shamrocks seized the moment in a span of eight minutes and...
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Oakland Conservation District annual meeting, election of directors
To all residents of the Oakland Conservation District, notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of April 2023, at the Lookout Lodge in the town of Waterford at 6 pm. Located at 1702 Scott Lake Rd, Waterford, Michigan 48328, an annual meeting, and director’s election will be held. On the 1st day of February 2022, being at least 45 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting, absentee ballots are available for voting in the election by writing to or calling the Conservation District Office located at 7150 Dixie Highway, Suite 2 Clarkston, MI 48346, phone 248-922-7822, during regular business hours of the District which are between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:40 pm. Brittney Ellis is running unopposed for four (4) year seat; Mary Ann Mohring is running unopposed for four (4) year seat on the Board of Directors of the Oakland Conservation District. Please call the number listed above for more information. RSVP is required. Residents are individuals of legal age who can demonstrate residency in the Conservation District of Oakland County via one (1) piece of identification.
clarkstonnews.com
Grapplers pin top-ranked teams, undefeated in league
Independence Township — The Wolves finished the weekend with one loss and three wins against top teams in their Clarkston Duals event on Saturday. “It was awesome,” said Clarkston Varsity Wrestling Head Coach Brian Gibbs. “We set our goals at the beginning of the year – winning Oakland County was one. Our Clarkston Duals was kind of number two as far as we wanted to see these teams because they were some of the top teams. I thought we did awesome. Everyone came to wrestle. Top to bottom, we wrestled really tough. We ended up knocking off No. 5 and No. 6 teams in Division 1 and that was our goal. It’s nice to achieve that.”
clarkstonnews.com
Signing onto next level
Four Clarkston High School student-athletes smiled as they finished signing their letters of intent in front of friends, teammates and family in the Media Center, Jan. 11. The following seniors have committed to colleges: Ella Cady for softball at University of Illinois; Emma Larkins, volleyball, Frostburg State University; ; Keira Tolmie, softball, Central Michigan University; and Brady Vogt, wrestling, Grand Valley State University.
clarkstonnews.com
Public Notice: Clarkston City Council regular meeting minutes, Nov. 14, 2022
3. Oath Of Office Mayor – Eric Haven Council Members – Mark Lamphier, Amanda Wakefield, Sue Wylie. Given by Clerk Speagle. 4. Motion Mayor Pro Tem Appointment Motioned by Haven Seconded by Casey to appoint Sue Wylie to the position of Mayor Pro Tem through November 14, 2023. Casey, Fuller, Lamphier, Haven, Rodgers, Wakefield – Yes. Wylie – Abstained. Motion Carried.
Comments / 0