To all residents of the Oakland Conservation District, notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of April 2023, at the Lookout Lodge in the town of Waterford at 6 pm. Located at 1702 Scott Lake Rd, Waterford, Michigan 48328, an annual meeting, and director’s election will be held. On the 1st day of February 2022, being at least 45 days prior to the date of the Annual Meeting, absentee ballots are available for voting in the election by writing to or calling the Conservation District Office located at 7150 Dixie Highway, Suite 2 Clarkston, MI 48346, phone 248-922-7822, during regular business hours of the District which are between the hours of 9:00 am and 4:40 pm. Brittney Ellis is running unopposed for four (4) year seat; Mary Ann Mohring is running unopposed for four (4) year seat on the Board of Directors of the Oakland Conservation District. Please call the number listed above for more information. RSVP is required. Residents are individuals of legal age who can demonstrate residency in the Conservation District of Oakland County via one (1) piece of identification.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO