ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas' Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

By PAUL J. WEBER, ACACIA CORONADO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUANP_0kHvAoMl00

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure.

His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did not include specific policy prescriptions in the aftermath of a gunman with an AR-15-style rifle killing 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The May tragedy was compounded by a hesitant law enforcement response that remains under investigation and has led to the resignation of several officers.

Abbott touched on mental health and made assurances of swift — albeit still undetermined — action as he began a ninth year in office. He pushed back on calls for tougher gun restrictions during his reelection campaign and it is doubtful the GOP-controlled Legislature would raise the minimum age to purchase AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21 years old, which has become one of the biggest demands of the most vocal families in Uvalde.

“Parents must know that their children are safe when they drop them off every morning," Abbott said.

It made for a pause in an otherwise optimistic address that portrayed Texas as a prosperous and booming economic juggernaut. The state recently surpassed 30 million residents and lawmakers are starting this year with a $32 billion budget surplus, a stockpile larger than what other states spend in total from annual general funds.

Whether Abbott, 65, has presidential ambitions in 2024 will also be closely watched. His top political strategist said in November they had not discussed the possibility, but Abbott has never shut the door on a White House run.

In the short term, Abbott's grip on Texas has seldom appeared tighter: He cruised to reelection in a commanding victory over Democrat Beto O'Rourke, turning back critics who blistered his handling of the Uvalde shooting, the deadly winter collapse of the state's electric grid and his signing an abortion ban with no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.

Nationally, Abbott has taken his party's mantle on hardline immigration measures amid a feud with the Biden administration over record numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. He continues to bus migrants to cities with Democratic mayors and preside over a $4 billion border security operation.

“With the Biden Administration missing in action, Texas is using every tool to protect our state,” he said.

Texas' new legislative session is the first since Democrats fled from the state Capitol to Washington, D.C., in 2021 in a dramatic quorum break to temporarily delay passage of new voting restrictions for weeks. Democrats remain vastly outnumbered in the Legislature and have little ability to stop Abbott's agenda, but struck an optimistic tone Tuesday.

“To the extent that the governor and other leaders focus on those bread-and-butter issues like education, jobs and infrastructure, I think there is plenty of opportunity for bipartisan work," said state Rep. Chris Turner, who was the Democratic House leader when his caucus bolted to Washington.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee sworn in for 2nd term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee kicked off his second term on Saturday, promising to focus over the next four years on improving aging transportation systems, advocating for better conservation efforts and protecting the state's most vulnerable children. Lee, a Republican, took the oath of...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Judge issues order blocking Illinois semiautomatic gun ban

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — (AP) — A judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday blocking the new Illinois law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Effingham County Judge Joshua Morrison issued the order after former Republican candidate for attorney general Tom DeVore sued to block the law. DeVore said he's representing hundreds of people from dozens of counties who argue the law violates their constitutional rights.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deadly snakes being trafficked across Georgia could breed into native species, officials worry

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. — Wildlife officials in Georgia and Florida have uncovered a black market trafficking ring specializing in highly venomous snakes. After a year-long, undercover operation, the Ga. Department of Natural Resources and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission found nearly 200 snakes, many of which are listed among the ten deadliest species in the world.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — (AP) — Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in new data centers in Virginia under a deal with the state, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Friday. Millions of dollars in incentives to close the deal still require legislative approval, but General Assembly leaders in both parties expressed support in a news release issued by Youngkin’s office.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I forgive him:’ Georgia pastor reacts after being shot by cousin over heaven and hell conversation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Georgia pastor spoke out about being shot by his cousin after a funeral his family arranged took place several weeks ago in Jacksonville. According to an arrest report Action News Jax obtained from JSO, it states that a religious conversation was being held between McGauley and his cousin, Keshawn Nesmith, regarding “heaven and hell.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DHS officials warning of scam involving Georgia SNAP benefits cards

ATLANTA — The Department of Human Services is warning about criminals using phony text messages to obtain EBT card numbers and steal Georgia’s SNAP benefits. Officials said that if cardholders get a text asking them to call an 877 number to unlock their card, they should not reply at all and should just delete the message. Cardholders should also not share their EBT card number or PIN with anyone by phone or text.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe kills huge mountain lion in Colorado

DENVER — Former NFL defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has gone against large opponents during his career, but his latest foe was one big cat. Wolfe, who played eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos and appeared in Super Bowl 50, posted the photograph on his Instagram account on Thursday. Wolfe, who stands 6 feet, 5 inches and played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati, was nearly engulfed by the big cat in the photo he posted.
DENVER, CO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
224K+
Followers
154K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy