Wife sentenced for lying after S.C. man’s remains found wrapped in plastic bags under home

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (TCD) -- A 78-year-old woman recently pleaded guilty to lying to police after her husband’s remains were found wrapped in plastic bags under one of his Myrtle Beach properties in 2019.

According to the 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office, the victim’s wife, Irene Clodfelter, entered the plea to two counts of obstruction of justice after lying to police about her husband’s whereabouts and lying about "deleting information off a cellphone that she had that may have shown communications between her and Mr. Clodfelter."

Hubert "Lee" Clodfelter’s daughters reportedly found his remains under the residence, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The Solicitor’s Office said the events happened in May and June of 2019 "during the missing person portion of this case" and shortly before Hubert Clodfelter’s remains were found.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Irene Clodfelter was reportedly sentenced to 10 years in prison suspended to the service of two years in prison and eight years on probation.

No charges have been filed for murder, and according to WBDE-TV, that’s because authorities could not conclude when and where Hubert Clodfelter was killed.

Seth Oskin, the assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case, reportedly said, "This was a very unique case. Someone, somewhere, at some point murdered Hubert Clodfelter."

Oskin added, "We did remain diligent in seeing that justice was served for Mr. Clodfelter, his surviving family, and that justice be served on this defendant."

TRUE CRIME DAILY: THE PODCAST covers high-profile and under-the-radar cases every week. Subscribe to our YouTube page for podcasts, exclusive videos, and more, and don’t forget to follow us on TikTok.