a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
lptv.org
State Rep. Igo Pushing to Have MN Declared as “Mining-Friendly” State
Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents House District 7A, says he is working across the aisle to solidify Minnesota as a mining-friendly state. According to a statement from Rep. Igo, a bill he has co-authored, HF 344, would create a mission statement for Minnesota to support and develop the mining industry and would continue to allow minerals in the Iron Range such as copper, nickel, and cobalt to be mined.
Visiting This Cave In Minnesota Is An Out-Of-This-World Experience
Here's how to get to the secret spot.
Scientists raise concerns about high levels of PFAs in freshwater fish
MINNEAPOLIS -- Fishing is a staple in Minnesota -- not only for recreation but also as a source to bring home food. But as more science comes out, there are more worries about what's in our freshwater fish.Recent research from the Environment Research Journal suggests that eating one freshwater fish may contain enough of a chemical called PFAs -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- that which is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with the toxic chemicals.Jeff Mueller has been fishing in Minnesota since the 60s -- well before PFAs chemicals were a concern -- enjoying...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Snow totals top 8 inches in southern regions Thursday
(FOX 9) - With snow beginning around 1 a.m. Thursday for much of the central and southern regions of Minnesota, some areas received more snow than others. FOX 9 meteorologist Jennifer McDermed reports the Twin Cities metro has picked up 3-5 inches, with higher amounts to the southeast. Leading totals...
Colder air is coming but how cold will it get?
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the latest on how much snow parts of southern Minnesota got overnight. Sven also takes a look at the cold air moving in and how cold it will get in Minnesota.
Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store
Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
To Combat Suicide Crisis, All Minnesota + Wisconsin Veterans Can Get Immediate Help For Free
A very important policy rolled out earlier this week and it hasn't nearly gotten the attention that it needs. Every year thousands of our veterans die by suicide. In 2020 alone 6,146 veterans across the country died by suicde. That averaged to 16.8 a day. In Minnesota, 100 veterans died...
hot967.fm
Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday
A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
