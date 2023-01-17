ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Minnesota #DNR share your thoughts about deer populations

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, we’re asking for public input on deer population goals in 23 deer permit areas in eastern and south-central Minnesota. Opportunities for input will include an online questionnaire, a webinar and two in-person public meetings. We’re excited to hear your thoughts about deer population trends where you live, work and recreate.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?

One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You

There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Meat Raffle? The Minnesota Map You Didn’t Know You Needed Until Now!

Have you ever really lived until you've taken part in your first meat raffle? While that isn't a real philosophical question, it does call attention to our midwestern quirkiness. I've had friends from outside the midwest come to Minnesota and ask quietly what a meat raffle was when they would see a sign. "Magical" was generally my reply to those who've asked. But sometimes you might just want to switch up where you participate. Finally, there is a map just for you, the meat raffle connoisseur, and it reveals the locations of 300+ meat raffles across the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities

© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 108

Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale

If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
MINNESOTA STATE
lptv.org

State Rep. Igo Pushing to Have MN Declared as “Mining-Friendly” State

Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents House District 7A, says he is working across the aisle to solidify Minnesota as a mining-friendly state. According to a statement from Rep. Igo, a bill he has co-authored, HF 344, would create a mission statement for Minnesota to support and develop the mining industry and would continue to allow minerals in the Iron Range such as copper, nickel, and cobalt to be mined.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Scientists raise concerns about high levels of PFAs in freshwater fish

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fishing is a staple in Minnesota -- not only for recreation but also as a source to bring home food. But as more science comes out, there are more worries about what's in our freshwater fish.Recent research from the Environment Research Journal suggests that eating one freshwater fish may contain enough of a chemical called PFAs -- perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances -- that which is the equivalent of drinking a month's worth of water contaminated with the toxic chemicals.Jeff Mueller has been fishing in Minnesota since the 60s -- well before PFAs chemicals were a concern -- enjoying...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Eggs from Local SE Minnesota Farmers Cost the Same as Buying from the Store

Egg prices are absolutely nuts right now. I never buy many eggs but I'm pretty sure in the past I'd be able to get my usual 6-pack of eggs for a little over a dollar. Now I'm spending over $3 on the same amount and the same brand. It's crazy. But I recently learned that the cost to buy local eggs from farmers in southeast Minnesota costs about the same as buying them from a big grocery store.
ROCHESTER, MN
hot967.fm

Winter Storm Watch For Wednesday

A winter storm is in the forecast for tomorrow night for parts of Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports that heavy snowfall is on the way and will cover the southern and southwestern region of the state. The Winter Storm Watch does not cover the Twin Cities but includes Red Wing, Rochester, Mankato, and Faribault. Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour on Wednesday night, and it will likely be wet and heavy snow.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
559K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy