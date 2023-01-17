Read full article on original website
West Virginia Child Advocacy Network Releases Annual Report
In the past year, Child Advocacy Centers in West Virginia served 4,703 children which was a 20 percent increase in new children served in the last five years, according to a new report. On Tuesday morning, The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released an annual report of service from...
Budget Possibilities And House Passes Income Tax Reduction Proposal On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Chris Schulz sat down with budget policy expert Sean O’Leary from the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy to discuss the proposed state budget and the potential possibilities. The budget is the only piece of legislation that must be passed each year...
Justice Coal Company Settles Mine Reclamation Suit In Virginia
A coal company owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has settled a lawsuit in Virginia. A&G Coal, one of the Justice family’s numerous companies, settled with three environmental organizations. As part of the settlement, the company will complete reclamation work at three coal mines in southwest Virginia.
Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities
West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
An Interview With Senate President Blair And An MLK Day Celebration This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, reporter Chris Schulz sits down with Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, to talk about his plan for this year’s legislative session. Improvements to the state’s educational system, departmental restructuring and promised tax cuts are on Blair’s agenda this year. We also take...
Speaking With House Speaker Hanshaw And Education Priorities
On this episode of The Legislature Today, government reporter Randy Yohe sits down with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. We get his take on progress and problems in these early legislative general session days. We also have a story from education reporter Chris Schulz, who attended Tuesday’s Senate Education Committee...
DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services
Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
West Virginia Receives $83 million Opioid Settlement From Walgreens
In a press conference Wednesday morning, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has reached a settlement with the national pharmaceutical chain Walgreens for $83 million. “Today, we're announcing that the state of West Virginia is settling for $83 million for its claims against Walgreens. We have signed...
Coal Industry Wants Legislature's Help To Recruit And Train Miners
The West Virginia coal industry’s top lobbyist says mine companies are having trouble finding workers, and he’d like lawmakers to help recruit and train them. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, told members of the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday that West Virginia coal mines could hire several hundred workers, if it could find them.
Harpers Ferry Enters Agreement With FirstEnergy To Support Statewide Solar Farm Construction
Harpers Ferry has entered an agreement with electric utilities Mon Power and Potomac Edison to help support the construction of solar panel sites statewide. The town agreed to purchase a subscription of Solar Renewable Energy Credits equal to its streetlight and town hall energy usage, meant to support five sites owned by parent company FirstEnergy.
