West Virginia State

wvpublic.org

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network Releases Annual Report

In the past year, Child Advocacy Centers in West Virginia served 4,703 children which was a 20 percent increase in new children served in the last five years, according to a new report. On Tuesday morning, The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network (WVCAN) released an annual report of service from...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Justice Coal Company Settles Mine Reclamation Suit In Virginia

A coal company owned by the family of Gov. Jim Justice has settled a lawsuit in Virginia. A&G Coal, one of the Justice family’s numerous companies, settled with three environmental organizations. As part of the settlement, the company will complete reclamation work at three coal mines in southwest Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities

West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
wvpublic.org

Speaking With House Speaker Hanshaw And Education Priorities

On this episode of The Legislature Today, government reporter Randy Yohe sits down with House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. We get his take on progress and problems in these early legislative general session days. We also have a story from education reporter Chris Schulz, who attended Tuesday’s Senate Education Committee...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

DHHR Receives Federal Funding For Early Childhood Services

Federal grant money is being sent to West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources to support services for children in pre-K through 5th grade. The Preschool Development Birth through Five grant includes $2.6 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the agency’s Division of Early Care and Education (ECE) with efforts working with local early learning providers and school districts.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Receives $83 million Opioid Settlement From Walgreens

In a press conference Wednesday morning, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced his office has reached a settlement with the national pharmaceutical chain Walgreens for $83 million. “Today, we're announcing that the state of West Virginia is settling for $83 million for its claims against Walgreens. We have signed...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Coal Industry Wants Legislature's Help To Recruit And Train Miners

The West Virginia coal industry’s top lobbyist says mine companies are having trouble finding workers, and he’d like lawmakers to help recruit and train them. Chris Hamilton, president of the West Virginia Coal Association, told members of the Senate Energy, Industry and Mining Committee on Tuesday that West Virginia coal mines could hire several hundred workers, if it could find them.
West Virginia State

