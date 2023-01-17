Read full article on original website
Related
Brooke Shields describes rape in Sundance documentary
Brooke Shields revealed she was raped as a young Hollywood actress in new documentary "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields," which premiered on day two of the Sundance film festival Friday. Part one examines the intense sexualization Shields experienced as a young girl, including a provocative nude photoshoot at age 10, and her appearance as an child prostitute in the film "Pretty Baby" at age 11.
Idaho8.com
Who’s that girl? Everyone in Madonna’s tour announcement video as ticket sales start
Ticket sales for Madonna’s “Celebration Tour” went live on Friday. The superstar announced her tour, set to mark her four decades of hits, earlier this week with a black and white video of herself seated around a table of comedians, musicians and directors, including Amy Schumer and Diplo, who all played a game of truth or dare. When Schumer dared her to go on tour and play all the hits, Madonna replied: “You think people would come to that show?”
Idaho8.com
Dolly Parton’s new music includes ’80 for Brady’ track with some heavy hitters
What do you get when you take a movie about a group of octogenarians who are hardcore Tom Brady fans and a song written by Diane Warren sung by Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry?. You get the single “Gonna Be You,” which debuted Friday...
Comments / 0