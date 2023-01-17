Read full article on original website
How to Determine If a Household Needs a Water Softener?
When it comes to your home's water supply, it's essential to understand the quality and type of water you use. One common issue that many households face is hard water, which is water that contains high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium. These minerals can cause problems, from clogged pipes and appliances to dull or damaged hair and skin.
Can A Dripping Faucet Really Help Prevent Frozen Water Lines?
It's stated very slowly. Just a few drops a day from my kitchen faucet. I thought it would eventually stop. It didn't. And then happened a bit more. Now it's dripping probably enough to fill a bucket with water. Yea, I'll get to it...eventually. Or I'll call one of my...
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
How to Dust Your Home the Right Way
Although you can beat back the general household dust invasion, dust will never go away. Wipe it up one week and by the next, a fine gray film has settled on the picture frames and mantel, and dust bunnies are scurrying around under the bed. No one yet has found...
CNET
Making Distilled Water at Home Is Easy and Free. Here's How to Do It in 5 Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
lbmjournal.com
The Wood Screw That’s Transforming Construction
When you’re planning a construction project, the first step is to establish a plan. This requires a review of specifications and construction documents. Then you must decide about materials, such as studs, insulation, and drywall. Screws are often a lower priority and tend to get lost in the materials consideration. After all, they’re small and not where you’re spending the bulk of your budget. You may even just accept whatever your dealer has on-hand.
Water Softener Alternatives to Consider for Homes
Hard water is a common problem for many households in the United States. This type of water contains high levels of minerals like calcium and magnesium, which can cause buildup in pipes, damage to appliances, and even affect the quality of drinking water. One solution to this problem is to install a water softener, a system that removes these minerals from the water supply. However, there are some potential negative effects of water softeners on the environment and plumbing, and some homeowners may be looking for alternative methods for treating hard water. In this article, we will explore some of the alternative methods for treating hard water, as well as their pros and cons.
How To Clean a Microwave With Lemon
You don't need commercial cleaners to get your microwave sparkling. Lemon's all-natural cleaning power does the job quickly and safely. Lemons seem to do everything. Natural and relatively inexpensive, they'll freshen up your garbage disposal and give copper pots and pans new life. You can even use them to exfoliate your face!
How Much Electricity Does a Space Heater Use?
Moving to sunny Texas from frigid Minnesota brought dreams of outdoor living, at least for more than four months out of the year. So I put a home office in the garage. We have a mosquito screen and a home theater, and my spouse and I sit out there even when the temperature dips into the 40s. How? Hello, space heater.
How to Clean Grout and Remove Grime Quickly
There’s nothing worse than spending an entire Saturday cleaning your home top to bottom, only to find that the tiled areas aren’t crisp and spotless. Porous grout lines are magnets for dirt, grime and stains, so if you want every corner of your house to shine, you’ll need to learn how to clean grout.
Rewiring a House: How To Manage the Project
You’ve decided to stay in your fifty-something-year-old house and you’re ready to rewire it. Twenty-first century electrical wiring is a game changer for older homes. Here’s our advice on successfully managing your rewiring project from start to finish. Your goal is a rewired house. Here’s how to make it happen.
Spring Cleaning Your Freezer
It’s almost dinnertime and you haven’t been to the store. Perfect time to see what the freezer holds. You look inside and start the internal negotiations. What is this? Was this chicken good when I put it in here? Did I buy that bag of green beans during this decade?
Amazon’s Affordable, Portable Greenhouse Protects Plants All Winter
It turns out that moving your plants to the porch (even if it’s covered) during the winter doesn’t exactly keep them alive and thriving. If you’re like me and struggling to upkeep plants that were green and budding during warmer months, then the Koksry Portable Walk-In Greenhouse is here to save the day (and your plants). The three-tier, walk-in portable greenhouse has eight shelves to save all your plants and herbs from getting covered in frost. Plus, the structure can prevent pests from snacking during your harvest season, which you’ll be able to extend thanks to the greenhouse.
Cold Weather Camping Gear Deals For The Extreme Outdoorsman
Whether you’re planning a winter camping trip or stocking up on the essentials for warmer days, camping gear deals are the best time to pick up items like large tents, camping knives, survival gear and camping kitchens. By sticking to out-of-season sales, you can find gear for as low as $4!
What is a Water Softener and How Does It Work?
Water softeners are systems designed to remove minerals like calcium and magnesium from the water supply. Hard water is caused by these minerals, which can cause many problems in your home, including damage to plumbing and appliances and making it difficult to clean dishes, clothes, and skin. A water softening system can reduce these problems and improve the overall water quality in your home.
thededicatedhouse.com
Why Do You Have Ice on Your Air Conditioner Pipes?
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Do you have ice buildup on your HVAC unit? If so, read on to learn more about the causes and solutions. From insufficient airflow to faulty wiring, there are a few common issues that can lead to ice accumulating on your HVAC unit. Keep reading to find out more about ice on air conditioner pipe inside the system and how to correct it.
BHG
Do Air Purifiers Help with Dust? Here's What to Know Before Adding One to Your Home
Air purifiers are helpful devices that improve home air quality. Yet, some people are skeptical about whether they really work and what exactly air purifiers filter out. If you've been thinking about putting air purifiers in your home—or just aren't sure how your existing purifiers work—here's what you need to know.
10 Types of Flowering Trees
Flowering trees can make a big statement when they're in full bloom. Every yard should have at least one such tree. Eastern redbud is a small native tree found in USDA Plant Hardiness Zones 4 through 8. Redbuds generally grow to about 20 feet tall and 30 to 35 feet wide at the top. They bloom in early spring before the leaves come out.
Deciphering Tomato Plant Tags: What Do Those Codes Mean?
Last spring, I ran into some neighbors at the local garden center who were shopping for tomato plants. The plant tags contained a lot of useful information, but they weren’t sure what all the codes after the variety name meant. I helped them sort out the codes, and they ended up with the best tomatoes they’d ever grown.
How to Clean Crevices in a Car
How often do you clean the inside of your car? This is one chore that drops off the radar. We'll show you how to clean the crevices in a car. Your car does a lot for you. It takes you to and from work, helps you bring home groceries, transports your family safely and much more. And it gets dirty doing all of that, so it needs to be cleaned regularly.
