Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Xcel prices exceed national average as rate increase looms
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A new analysis from state regulators shows that Xcel Energy’s industrial electricity prices exceed the national average as the company looks to increase rates further. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Saturday that the Public Utilities Commission analysis found residential prices are around the national average...
kentuckytoday.com
Arizona lottery resumes ticket sales after system crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Lottery officials say ticket sales have resumed after an update to install two new games caused the system to crash for more than a day. The outage began Thursday, and it wasn’t until midday Friday that sales were back online. Officials said it took a bit longer for the company that operates the gaming system to restore ticket checking and prize redemption operations.
kentuckytoday.com
Fresno State Bulldogs face the UNLV Rebels on 3-game losing streak
UNLV Rebels (12-6, 1-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (6-11, 2-4 MWC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fresno State -3.5; over/under is 129.5. BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State aims to stop its three-game skid when the Bulldogs take on UNLV. The Bulldogs are 4-3 on their home court. Fresno State ranks second in...
Comments / 0