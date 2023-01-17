PA Woman Charged With Homicide For Allegedly Dismembering Parents. (Jenkintown, PA) -- A Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her elderly parents in the head and then dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw. The district attorney in Montgomery County says 49-year-old Verity Beck was charged Wednesday with double homicide after police found her parents in "different stages of dismemberment." Police found the bodies Tuesday night after Beck's brother called authorities to conduct a wellness check on their parents' home. They say Verity Beck lived with her parents, and claim she put their body parts in trash bags before putting them in two separate garbage cans.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO