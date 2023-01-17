ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waygood Coffee Opening in Pearland

By Amber D. Browne
 4 days ago
A new coffee shop will open soon in Pearland . Auri Jalili and his brother, Tamoor Jalili , are co-owners of the new Waygood Coffee at 2715 Old Max Ct. in Pearland. This will be the first location for Waygood Coffee.

Auri told What Now Houston that Waygood Coffee will have a lot of traditional coffee shop items. “However, I think our approach is going to be a little different because we want the whole process to be very organic and real and use real ingredients. All of our syrups that we’re making, all of our drinks are made in house, so there aren’t any preservatives,” he said.

“What you’re getting is fresh coffee, and you’re getting high-quality ingredients. We want that to be the staple of our brand,” Auri said. They plan to use organic ingredients and offer clean coffee. “We wanted to bring that approach to Pearland.”

Both Auri and Tamoor were born and raised in Houston and have done business in Pearland. They like the community. “We’re really excited to start this venture in Pearland and branch out throughout Houston,” Auri said. “We thought it would be a good place to start a coffee shop.”

Waygood Coffee will offer baked items that have been sourced from local chefs and bakers. The menu is still being finalized, but the items will be delivered fresh daily.

The space previously served as a burger shop. Waygood Coffee will not feature indoor seating, but it will offer consumers a drive-thru, as well as a walk-up window with outdoor seating. They hope to hold a grand opening for Waygood Coffee in mid- to late-February.



