Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. San Antonio soars onto new list of best places for a long layover. Four Texas cities landed in the top 20, with Houston ranked best at No. 4, followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin (No. 20).2. Thriving San Antonio neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022. New Braunfels was the top Texas boomtown in a recent study.3. Luxury bus operator revs up service between San Antonio and this major Texas city. Vonlane's hitting the road between Dallas and San Antonio, with fares starting at $139.4. San Antonio actress stars in SXSW opening film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The appropriately motley crew includes San Antonian Michelle Rodriguez.5. This is how long San Antonio home buyers need to work to save for a down payment. A new ranking compares the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a home, with San Antonio coming in at No. 38.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO