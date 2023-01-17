ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio soars among best places for a long layover, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. San Antonio soars onto new list of best places for a long layover. Four Texas cities landed in the top 20, with Houston ranked best at No. 4, followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin (No. 20).2. Thriving San Antonio neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022. New Braunfels was the top Texas boomtown in a recent study.3. Luxury bus operator revs up service between San Antonio and this major Texas city. Vonlane's hitting the road between Dallas and San Antonio, with fares starting at $139.4. San Antonio actress stars in SXSW opening film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The appropriately motley crew includes San Antonian Michelle Rodriguez.5. This is how long San Antonio home buyers need to work to save for a down payment. A new ranking compares the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a home, with San Antonio coming in at No. 38.
Ash Jurberg

New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area

Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
WFAA

Alamodome makes list of 'top 10 eyesores' in the US

SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Alamodome, which holds so many memories for San Antonians and continues to draw recordbreaking crowds, popped up on a list of the top ten ugliest buildings in the country. The list is from the the website Buildworld, which calculated its list of the "Top...
WFAA

Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio and Austin announce partnership to support asylum seekers

There are few things more vulnerable and chaotic than an asylum seeker’s journey, and San Antonio has had to manage it in droves. The Alamo City reached out to its neighbor, Austin, for help on January 11, and in just three days, the assistance developed into an official partnership to help travelers make it to their destinations as safely and efficiently as possible.The city has been seeing “fluctuations in the number of people seeking transportation from San Antonio,” according to a statement by the city. The resulting system sends asylum seekers toward the capital city on buses — enough to...
