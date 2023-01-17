Read full article on original website
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio soars among best places for a long layover, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. San Antonio soars onto new list of best places for a long layover. Four Texas cities landed in the top 20, with Houston ranked best at No. 4, followed by Dallas (No. 7), San Antonio (No. 17), and Austin (No. 20).2. Thriving San Antonio neighbor declared America's 4th biggest boomtown for 2022. New Braunfels was the top Texas boomtown in a recent study.3. Luxury bus operator revs up service between San Antonio and this major Texas city. Vonlane's hitting the road between Dallas and San Antonio, with fares starting at $139.4. San Antonio actress stars in SXSW opening film, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. The appropriately motley crew includes San Antonian Michelle Rodriguez.5. This is how long San Antonio home buyers need to work to save for a down payment. A new ranking compares the 50 largest U.S. cities on how long it takes the average household to save for a home, with San Antonio coming in at No. 38.
Luxury bus service adding San Antonio to Dallas route next month
Ride in style to the Big D.
Texas 'Private Jet On Wheels' Launches Route Between San Antonio And Dallas
The luxury bus service is the perfect transportation option.
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio area
Popular San Antonio, grocery business H-E-B, continues its expansion across the state with another store set to open in the San Antonio area. And it's good news for people living in Cibolo as H-E-B will open its first-ever store in the town on Wednesday, January 25, at 6 am.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
WFAA
Alamodome makes list of 'top 10 eyesores' in the US
SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Alamodome, which holds so many memories for San Antonians and continues to draw recordbreaking crowds, popped up on a list of the top ten ugliest buildings in the country. The list is from the the website Buildworld, which calculated its list of the "Top...
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio home for sale was designed by the McNay's architect for a famed rancher
D.K. Furnish made his mark on the Southwest as a rancher before settling into city life in San Antonio after three decades in the business. The legendary cattle baron's Monte Vista home, built in 1904 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, went on the market last week for $1.5 million.
A California Man’s Surprising Reaction to Whataburger is Confusing Texans
This guy drives through a Whataburger as soon as he lands in Dallas, TX, and his reaction has me wondering if perhaps his taste buds never made it off the plane and are currently on a flight to Topeka. Listen, I know it's fashionable in the Lone Star State to...
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
news4sanantonio.com
Mayor blasts financial transparency as Visit San Antonio makes new moves
SAN ANTONIO – The city’s tourism agency is shutting down its visitor center across from The Alamo while at the same time spending money to have a bigger presence in London. The Trouble Shooters found out it’s raising concerns at the city’s highest level about financial transparency....
San Antonio oil exec John Hayes killed in Northwest Side crash
The executive died when a gravel truck collided with his vehicle.
These Texas cities among the best in the country for long layovers at the airport: report
Flying can be marvelous as travel time can be cut in half or more so for your next adventure or business trip, but one thing about long travel that can be tough is layovers.
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
San Antonio Current
Renowned San Antonio artist and philanthropist Nancy Pawel’s Terrell Hills home is on the market
The 1929 Terrell Hills house previously owned by the late ceramic artist and art educator Nancy Pawel has all the charm of a Tudor-style home on the outside. However, a recent reno by interior designers brought ultra-modern touches and amenities to the property, recently listed for $3.5 million. The home...
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
9 not-so-hidden gems to try for Restaurant Weeks in San Antonio
Culinaria is hosting the latest edition of its biannual dining series.
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
San Antonio and Austin announce partnership to support asylum seekers
There are few things more vulnerable and chaotic than an asylum seeker’s journey, and San Antonio has had to manage it in droves. The Alamo City reached out to its neighbor, Austin, for help on January 11, and in just three days, the assistance developed into an official partnership to help travelers make it to their destinations as safely and efficiently as possible.The city has been seeing “fluctuations in the number of people seeking transportation from San Antonio,” according to a statement by the city. The resulting system sends asylum seekers toward the capital city on buses — enough to...
Beto O'Rourke, Viral Craigslist Ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Plenty of readers also keyed in on a humorous story about a Texas man willing to swap sex for cartons of eggs.
