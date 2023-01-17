Multiple explosions after fire erupts at Braham school bus garage

A fire in the Braham Area Schools school bus garage destroyed three buses.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 8:52 a.m., a 911 call was received reporting a fire inside the school bus garage, which is located at 416 Broadway Ave. S. in Braham, according to Braham Fire Chief Ross Benzen.

Braham police officers arrived to see visible flame from the exterior. Braham fire arrived and immediately requested mutual aid from the Cambridge and Mora fire departments.

Braham police and fire officials ensured there was no one in the building and fire suppression efforts began. Several explosions were heard during this time.

The fire was extinguished soon after, and fire crews dealt with hot spots without incident.

At this time there appears to be substantial property loss, including some school buses. One fire fighter was seen at the scene by paramedics for possible exhaustion related issues. The fire fighter was evaluated by Allina EMS and was not transported. No other firefighters reported any other injuries.

Even with the loss of 3 school buses in this fire, Braham Schools said there will be no disruption of service to the students who depend on buses to get to and from school.

"We are appreciative to the fire and law enforcement agencies who assisted us with this fire. We couldn’t have done it without them. We would also like to thank Allina Medical Services, East Central Energy and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Safety Rescue Squad for the assistance," said Benzen.

The origin of the fire remains under investigation in conjunction with the Minnesota State Fire Marshall’s Office.​

Superintendent of Braham Area Schools, Ken Gagner responded to the incident:

"Braham Area Schools has a long term relationship with the Braham Bus Company, who provides our transportation services. We are working with the Olson family as they are the ones doing the heavy lifting in this very unfortunate situation," he said. "It's a loss, and a great shock, to many in our community.

"The district has 12 daily routes, in addition to the need for activity bussing (after school games, etc.). We lost three buses but have been able to continue normal operations. Of course there is no longer a building for bus storage and other transportation related business so that will be an ongoing challenge," Gagner said.

"In the end we are grateful to the first responders, fire departments, police, and other supporting agencies. We are also grateful to all our neighboring districts who reached out to offer their support. No one was injured, and with time, we will work through this."