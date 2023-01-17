Gary Lineker was caught offguard during BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup Third Round Replays on Tuesday.

Just before Lineker went to Alan Shearer in the field, a series of quite loud moans played in the background behind an amused Lineker.

Lineker then tweeted out the culprit: a phone taped to the back of the set.

The culprit quickly revealed themselves: a British YouTube account posted a video of them calling the phone.

The post A prankster played loud moans in the background of BBC’s FA Cup coverage appeared first on Awful Announcing .