ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awful Announcing

A prankster played loud moans in the background of BBC’s FA Cup coverage

By Joe Lucia
Awful Announcing
Awful Announcing
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y2mcK_0kHv84VJ00

Gary Lineker was caught offguard during BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup Third Round Replays on Tuesday.

Just before Lineker went to Alan Shearer in the field, a series of quite loud moans played in the background behind an amused Lineker.

Lineker then tweeted out the culprit: a phone taped to the back of the set.

The culprit quickly revealed themselves: a British YouTube account posted a video of them calling the phone.

The post A prankster played loud moans in the background of BBC’s FA Cup coverage appeared first on Awful Announcing .

Comments / 0

Related
Awful Announcing

Awful Announcing

464
Followers
668
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2006, Awful Announcing has been an invaluable source of news and commentary related to the sports media industry, along with sports in pop culture. We focus on covering stories large and small, obscure and mainstream, absurd and emotional. Awful Announcing has continued to grow, reaching over three million people a month and is widely cited and read by both fans and those within the industry.

 https://awfulannouncing.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy