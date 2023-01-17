A prankster played loud moans in the background of BBC’s FA Cup coverage
Gary Lineker was caught offguard during BBC’s coverage of the FA Cup Third Round Replays on Tuesday.
Just before Lineker went to Alan Shearer in the field, a series of quite loud moans played in the background behind an amused Lineker.
Lineker then tweeted out the culprit: a phone taped to the back of the set.
The culprit quickly revealed themselves: a British YouTube account posted a video of them calling the phone.
