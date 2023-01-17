ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Gov. Josh Shapiro inaugurated in Pennsylvania

By By Christen Smith | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3iR9_0kHv80yP00

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s 48th governor, Democrat Josh Shapiro, vowed brighter days ahead after taking the oath of office on a gray Tuesday afternoon at the state capitol in Harrisburg.

“You, the good people of Pennsylvania, will always be my north star,” he said as he described his “covenant” to keep the promises he made on the campaign trail: to leave the state “better off” than it was before.

“That is our deal,” he said.

Shapiro, the state’s former attorney general, ascended into office by a double-digit margin in November. He courted a bipartisan coalition of donors that helped him amass a $51 million war chest, which he used to paint Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano as a conservative extremist.

In his inaugural address, Shapiro reiterated similar sentiments he used on the campaign trail. He congratulated voters for rejecting “bigotry and hatred” and promised to shepherd them all – including the 2.2 million residents who didn’t vote for him – into a brighter era.

“You see, in every chapter of this Pennsylvania story, we got better,” he said. “We got stronger. We got more tolerant. Our story is one of progress and prosperity, and today we come together under the banner of this new administration to write our next chapter with a keen understanding of our history and the voices that will guide our future.”

Maintaining unity will look different this time as Shapiro finds his footing with a divided legislature that claims dueling priorities and no simple solution in sight.

Former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf spent two terms negotiating with strong Republican majorities in both chambers. For the first time in more than a decade, Democrats are poised to regain control – albeit narrow – in the House, and have the ability to advance the legislative priorities that Republicans have long ignored.

The fate of millions in federal pandemic funds hangs in the balance, as well as controversial social policies – from abortion access to election reform – that have long divided both parties.

Shapiro, himself, was a Democrat in the lower chamber the last time the party held a majority in 2006. It’s experience that Democratic leaders said will serve him well as governor.

Republican leaders in the Senate and House released statements Tuesday congratulating Shapiro while hoping for compromise on policies that lower the tax burden, cut “bureaucratic red tape,” “empower” the education system and “unleash our energy potential.”

Comments / 9

Related
The Center Square

Senator seeks green light on radar legislation in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) ­– A renewed attempt to allow local police departments to use radar for speed enforcement is underway in the state Senate. Pennsylvania remains the only state in the nation that prohibits municipal law enforcement from using radar systems, despite the state police’s routine use of the technology. Over the years, there have been attempts to address the issue, but they failed to garner enough support to bring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio ethics legislation planned as corruption trail nears beginning

(The Center Square) – With the trail for what prosecutors call the largest corruption scandal set to begin, Ohio House Republicans are pushing changes to the state’s ethics laws. Rep. Derek Merrin, R-Monclova, said the bill he plans to introduce would make lobbyists report all income from each client and stop public officials from serving on corporate boards. Merrin had been selected the new House speaker in a private vote...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Chosen for their help to override vetoes? Or for their leadership?

(The Center Square) – Assignments that put Democrats in leadership positions on several North Carolina House of Representatives committees this week are raising speculation about the Republican majority’s strategy for overriding vetoes from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Political observers contend the assignments will likely be one of several factors that will weigh on Democrats as they consider crossing the aisle on controversial issues in the coming years. Republicans won a...
The Center Square

Pennsylvania launches Frontier Communications probe after deluge of complaints

(The Center Square) – Rural Pennsylvania has long struggled with phone and internet service, and now one provider is facing regulatory scrutiny for its shortcomings. In a number of northern counties, poor phone and internet connections provided by Frontier Communications have loosened a flood of complaints to the offices of Rep. Clint Owlett, R-Wellsboro, Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Towanda, and Rep. Martin Causer, R-Bradford. Customers of Frontier have noted interrupted phone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

ACLU demands Department of Treasury clarify COVID relief jail funds

(The Center Square) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is urging the U.S. Treasury to investigate the misuse of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds by state and local governments. ACLU’s National Prison Project and affiliates in several states, including ACLU of Iowa, told Deputy Inspector General Richard Delmar in a Jan. 18 letter that they’re concerned about plans across the country to use ARPA COVID-19 relief funds to build or expand jails and prisons, which the department prohibits. ...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Connecticut Republicans pitch energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Republicans are pitching their own energy relief plan that calls for reducing electricity costs by cutting state taxes and eliminating utility bill surcharges. The plan, unveiled this week, includes proposals to do away with fees tacked onto utility bills, tap into more nuclear and hydropower, reform how utilities procure energy, as well as policy changes aimed at giving utility rate regulators more "independence" from other state agencies. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Assembly Republicans approve bail reform amendment

(The Center Square) – Voters will now have their say on whether the bail system in Wisconsin should change. The State Assembly on Thursday approved the proposed constitutional amendment that would allow judges to consider a suspect’s criminal history and level of danger when setting bail. Republicans looked back to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack that killed six and injured 60 others. It was that attack that gave some urgency...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Center Square

Vermont budget heavily tested by 239% rise in refugees

(The Center Square) — Workforce development, enrollment into English language courses, and driver’s license procurement have eaten away at $500,000 in Vermont’s budget earmarked “aid to refugees.” So when a Haitian man and his young son recently showed up at the border, as snow fell, there was nowhere for them to go and no budget. It is a situation that could repeat: refugees to the Granite State are up 239% since 2019, the year before the pandemic. ...
VERMONT STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Sheriffs' Association criticizes law that alters care for criminals unfit to stand trial

(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker has signed a measure that would change guidelines for how defendants who are unfit to stand trial are placed in proper care. The measure, however, is being criticized by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association. House Bill 240, now law, removes the 20-day requirement to transfer criminal defendants deemed unfit for trial from county jails to to Department of Human Services facilities and protects the state from future legal action from law enforcement agencies over failure to place an inmate...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenbloom sets legislative agenda

(The Center Square) - There's a slew of new legislative priorities for Oregonians to make their acquaintance with this year, introduced at the behest of the state's department of justice, and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Seven bills are included in the 2023 legislative package, ranging in theme from consumer protection to abortion access, among other issues. Taking the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year as a motivating factor, the Reproductive Health and Access to Care bill, not yet formally introduced, would expand access...
OREGON STATE
wtae.com

Josh Shapiro: Here's where he stands on some major issues

Josh Shapiro is Pennsylvania's 48th governor. Here's where he stands on some major issues. (The information was taken from Shapiro's campaign website.) Related video above: Wolf, Shapiro discuss transfer of power. Abortion. Shapiro says abortion counts as health care and that he would veto any bill restricting abortion. He also...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Pritzker: Not 'focused' on bringing progressive tax back to voters

(The Center Square) – Illinois voters rejected a proposal in 2020 to change the state's flat income tax to a graduated tax. There are currently discussions to try the measure again. Gov. J.B. Pritzker, however, said that's not on his radar. The Illinois Constitution requires a flat income tax. The progressive income tax proposal would have created different tax rates for different income levels. Voters rejected that idea. Crain's Chicago...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy