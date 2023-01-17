ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana University professors tout tool to predict recessions, economic slowdowns

By By Steve Bittenbender | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cCopi_0kHv7zc000

(The Center Square) – Two professors at Indiana University say they have helped develop a forecasting tool that better predicts when recessions or slowdowns in the economy will occur.

Messod D. Beneish and David B. Farber are accounting professors at the IU Kelley School of Business. They teamed with researchers at the University of Missouri for their study, which has been published by The Accounting Review, a peer-reviewed academic journal produced by the American Accounting Association.

A key factor in the new model the team developed involves the amount of misreporting in financial reports. More than 20 years ago, Beneish created the financial tool known as the M-Score, which determines the likelihood of companies misreporting on their quarterly and annual reports.

Beneish said that erroneous financial reports can lead to serious economic repercussions since companies make decisions based on their reports and others in their industries.

“Firms that misreport often overinvest to hide the fact that they are facing economic headwinds,” Beneish explained. “This results in their competitors recognizing with a delay that the level of economic activity is declining. When the misreporting is discovered, firms recognize that an economic downturn is occurring and curtail their investment and production activity.”

When that happens, companies tend to reduce their workforces. That leads to lower spending power. That, coupled with smaller investments, leads to periods of recession.

Farber said their process improved forecasting for a recession by 25%.

“Another benefit of our model is that it improves recession prediction five to eight quarters ahead of its likely occurrence, giving regulators and business leaders more lead time to prepare for a recession,” he added.

The IU professors said their model – predicting a slowdown, not full recession – goes against recent Wall Street Journal surveys, which polled economists on the probability of a recession. The latest results, published on Sunday, found the economists putting the chances of a recession over the next 12 months at 61%, down slightly from the 63% chance reported in The Journal’s October survey.

Still, the new model does anticipate a slowdown is ahead in the coming months, which they said aligns with reports from such investment firms as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

This is a problem investors and consumers could have done without, coming as it does when many questions about the health of the economy remain. When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. No one is sure whether such a downturn would be mild or deep.
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Enrollment declines increase pressure on 'woke' higher ed

Higher education is confronting a problem: its customer base is shrinking. High birth rates in the 1990s and early 2000s created large incoming classes. After reaching a peak in 2007, birth rates have steadily dropped. Births rose to 4.3 million in 2007, while this past year saw 3.7 million. Children born during the dropoff will soon be eligible for enrollment. Nathan Grawe, an economist who maintains a forecast known as the Higher Education Demand Index, projects enrollment declines in some states of over 15 percent. ...
The Center Square

Ag economists see several concerns for farmers in 2023

(The Center Square) – Farmers aren’t likely to enjoy a calm year this year, according to agricultural economists from Purdue University. After a year of dealing with historic inflation rates, farmers must now be prepared for an economic downturn that could spark a recession. However, there’s even more uncertainty across the horizon, said Roman Keeney, an associate professor of economics at Purdue’s College of Agriculture. That’s because the five-year federal...
INDIANA STATE
investing.com

Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse

Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
msn.com

Davos Has It All Again — Except the World’s Most Powerful Person

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s elite flocked back to the Swiss ski town of Davos this week, celebrating the post-pandemic return of the World Economic Forum. But among the assembled billionaires, bankers, politicians and philanthropists, there was a low-level grumble: Where are the Americans?. Most Read from Bloomberg. Biden Revives...
The Guardian

The climate crisis threatens economic stability – why are central bankers divided?

The climate crisis has come to represent a major challenge for central banks. How much should their monetary policy and approach to banking supervision be influenced by it?. On one hand, there is growing evidence that global heating, particularly through its effect on agriculture, may create inflationary pressures. And there is even stronger evidence that the physical and transition risks created by the climate crisis are having, and will continue to have, a major impact on the value of financial assets and financial firms, which those responsible for the stability of the financial system cannot ignore.
The Center Square

Lesser-known colleges, universities could struggle as education value debate continues

(The Center Square) – The best-known colleges and universities should be able to sail through 2023, but challenges abound for smaller, lesser-known schools amid an ongoing debate about the value of a college education. S&P Global Ratings gave the U.S. higher education sector a "stable, but bifurcated" outlook in a new report. It comes as public universities across the country look at future budgets. For example, the Illinois Board of Higher Education approved a $2.5 billion fiscal year 2024 budget, which amounts to a 7.7%...
ILLINOIS STATE
investing.com

Fed Reaches End Game as U.S. Data Disappoints Yet Again

In what is yet another disappointing set of US activity data, retail sales fell 1.1% month-on-month in December, worse than the -0.9% figure the market was expecting. Meanwhile, November's contraction of -0.6% was revised to an even weaker -1% MoM print. The damage was widespread with 11 of the 14...
CBS Sacramento

200 millionaires say inequality is "eating the world alive"

More than 200 millionaires say they have a message for the corporate executives and billionaires attending the World Economic Forum in Davos this week: "Tax the ultra rich."The group, which includes actor Mark Ruffalo and Disney heir Abigail Disney, argues that the rich aren't paying their fair share, allowing them to become even richer while inequality widens across the globe. Meanwhile, a group of lawmakers in seven states plans to introduce bills this week that would raise taxes on the rich, the Washington Post reported. The states include California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, New York and Washington.The push for higher taxes...
ILLINOIS STATE
CoinDesk

Crypto Technology’s Impact Goes Beyond Crypto Technology

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. After the drama punctuated by doldrums (or is it the other way around?) of 2022, many of us glass-half-full types have been welcoming the opportunity to focus less on market moves and more on the impact that the continued development of crypto technology can have on the world. And it’s potentially a pretty big impact, nothing less than the spreading of economic opportunity and individual empowerment while rewiring finance and culture, so it certainly deserves more attention.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

World Economic Forum Wraps Up Davos 2023 With Sparks

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. DAVOS, Switzerland — The crypto world’s efforts to showcase a stable industry in front of the world’s elite wrapped up Thursday outside the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual conference in Davos.
TEXAS STATE
The Center Square

Ohio new business filings fail to set record in 2022

(The Center Square) – Despite a string of economic challenges throughout the year, Ohioans created the second-highest numbers of new businesses in 2022, Secretary of State Frank LaRose says. The state had 179,639 new business startup filings in 2022, which was a little less than 20,000 filed in the record year of 2021. It was the second most in state history despite several months of filings below the previous year. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
42K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy