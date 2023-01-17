Indiana University professors tout tool to predict recessions, economic slowdowns

(The Center Square) – Two professors at Indiana University say they have helped develop a forecasting tool that better predicts when recessions or slowdowns in the economy will occur.

Messod D. Beneish and David B. Farber are accounting professors at the IU Kelley School of Business. They teamed with researchers at the University of Missouri for their study, which has been published by The Accounting Review, a peer-reviewed academic journal produced by the American Accounting Association.

A key factor in the new model the team developed involves the amount of misreporting in financial reports. More than 20 years ago, Beneish created the financial tool known as the M-Score, which determines the likelihood of companies misreporting on their quarterly and annual reports.

Beneish said that erroneous financial reports can lead to serious economic repercussions since companies make decisions based on their reports and others in their industries.

“Firms that misreport often overinvest to hide the fact that they are facing economic headwinds,” Beneish explained. “This results in their competitors recognizing with a delay that the level of economic activity is declining. When the misreporting is discovered, firms recognize that an economic downturn is occurring and curtail their investment and production activity.”

When that happens, companies tend to reduce their workforces. That leads to lower spending power. That, coupled with smaller investments, leads to periods of recession.

Farber said their process improved forecasting for a recession by 25%.

“Another benefit of our model is that it improves recession prediction five to eight quarters ahead of its likely occurrence, giving regulators and business leaders more lead time to prepare for a recession,” he added.

The IU professors said their model – predicting a slowdown, not full recession – goes against recent Wall Street Journal surveys, which polled economists on the probability of a recession. The latest results, published on Sunday, found the economists putting the chances of a recession over the next 12 months at 61%, down slightly from the 63% chance reported in The Journal’s October survey.

Still, the new model does anticipate a slowdown is ahead in the coming months, which they said aligns with reports from such investment firms as Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs.