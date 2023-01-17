ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

Ernest Armstrong, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Treasure Bishop, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Snowden, 56, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Colton Hathcock, 24, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.12.23. Ira Scott, 63, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Justin Isley, 32, of...
HOPE, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved

Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening

On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD arrest records for 01/20

24-year-old Clayton Harris was arrested by Hope PD around 4:09 p.m. on January 13 in the 1600 block of West Avenue B in Hope. Harris was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. Both men were transported to the...
HOPE, AR
ketk.com

KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Man held on $200,000 bond in abuse case involving four-year-old

25-year-old Moses Ross was arrested last Thursday by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department after allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl in 2022. According to authorities, the girl was able to describe multiple inappropriate encounters with Ross, who could face 25 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.
TEXARKANA, TX
KXII.com

Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
PARIS, TX
KSLA

Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktoy1047.com

Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
ketk.com

3 subjects flee when they can’t steal ATM from Roadrunner in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating an attempt three masked subjects made to remove an ATM machine from a convenience store in Texarkana early Sunday morning. Texarkana police believe the three masked subjects used a truck stolen from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to...
TEXARKANA, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson

At around 9:20 p.m. the SWAT team was able to use callout methods and tactical resources to pinpoint the man’s location in the residence, went into the house and took custody of him. No one was injured in the incident, Sheriff Dickson said. |. “We decided to raise money...
JEFFERSON, TX
