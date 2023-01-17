Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO