Hope police log
Ernest Armstrong, 40, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Treasure Bishop, 29, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Michael Snowden, 56, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Colton Hathcock, 24, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 1.12.23. Ira Scott, 63, of Hope, AR Failure to Comply. Justin Isley, 32, of...
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Texarkana Police Arrest Woman in Car Theft, Still Looking For Man Involved
Texarkana Texas Police have arrested a woman for breaking into cars and are still looking for the man that was with her. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on their Facebook page that early Thursday morning January 19 at around 2:30 AM they received a 911 call about a man and woman that were at an apartment complex located on Summerhill. The caller said the couple was breaking into cars in the parking lot of the complex.
Travis Tatom Charged With Communicating a False Alarm and Terroristic Threatening
On January 10, 2023 at approximately 11:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Travis Tatom, 34, of Texarkana, TX. Mr. Tatom was arrested and charged with communicating a false alarm and terroristic threatening in the 1st degree. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Tatom was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Morris County Jail Log, Jan. 1-7
• Drake Alexander Ryan, of Lone Star, was arrested by Morris County deputies for assault causing bodily injury/family violence.• Joshua ...
Hope PD arrest records for 01/20
24-year-old Clayton Harris was arrested by Hope PD around 4:09 p.m. on January 13 in the 1600 block of West Avenue B in Hope. Harris was charged with terroristic threatening in the first degree, carrying a weapon, and served a failure to appear warrant. Both men were transported to the...
KETK GIVES BACK: Titus County Sheriff’s Office
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – This week, KETK recognized the Titus County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with Lieutenant Chris Bragg about the department and the programs they have going on. Bragg gave a brief overview of the department and shared his favorite thing about being a part of...
Man held on $200,000 bond in abuse case involving four-year-old
25-year-old Moses Ross was arrested last Thursday by the Texarkana, Texas, Police Department after allegations that he sexually assaulted the girl in 2022. According to authorities, the girl was able to describe multiple inappropriate encounters with Ross, who could face 25 to 99 years or life in prison if convicted.
Woman arrested after car burglaries reported in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot. At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from a resident of an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot. […]
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
Officer nearly run over in high speed chase from Shreveport to Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Police were involved in a high speed chase Friday morning (Jan. 20) that began in Shreveport and ended in Bossier City. Bossier police officials say the chase was on I-20 E and crossed into Bossier City. Shreveport police officials say the chase started when an officer tried to stop a car in the Allendale neighborhood. The person reportedly refused to stop and drove off, almost running over an officer.
Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
Bossier Deputies Need Your Help to Find This Suspected Thief
A woman accused of stealing from a Dollar General Store is on the run today. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Department is searching for a woman accused of stealing goods from the store in Elm Grove. This alleged theft happened at the store on Highway 157 earlier this month. The woman...
3 subjects flee when they can’t steal ATM from Roadrunner in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating an attempt three masked subjects made to remove an ATM machine from a convenience store in Texarkana early Sunday morning. Texarkana police believe the three masked subjects used a truck stolen from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to...
Police identify 3 victims in a deadly wrong-way crash in Springfield, Mo. on Friday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified victims of a deadly wrong-way crash on Friday morning in Springfield. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Texas, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, Texas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, Texas, died in the crash. Police responded to a call regarding a driver, Steven...
Longview man arrested after shooting leaves woman injured
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting at several people and striking one during a “family disturbance” in Diana on Monday. 43-year-old Reginald Perry of Longview was arrested and ultimately put into the Upshur County Jail on the following charges: According to Upshur County authorities, deputies responded to […]
FBI Warns Texarkana Residents of Stolen Vehicles & More ATM Attempted Thefts
And another attempted ATM theft took place last night Sunday, January 15 in Texarkana. This time TXKToday is reporting of an attempted ATM theft at the Roadrunner on Richmond Road. The would-be thieves were able to pull the store's front off but they still left empty-handed. These people don't realize just how complex this type of theft can be.
18 wheeler hauling backhoe hit by train near Jefferson
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
