Goldman Sachs, Shockwave fall; Morgan Stanley, Roblox rise

By AP
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc., down $24.08 to $349.92.

The investment bank reported weak fourth-quarter financial results as deals dried up.

National Instruments Corp., up $5.07 to $52.04.

Emerson is going public with a $7.6 billion bid for the maker of scientific measuring equipment.

Morgan Stanley, up $5.42 to $97.08.

The investment bank's fourth-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Signature Bank, up $2.81 to $121.18.

The bank’s fourth-quarter revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Roblox Corp., up $3.91 to $37.12.

The online game platform gave investors an encouraging December update on active users and other key metrics.

Shockwave Medical Inc., down $9.41 to $192.50.

The medical device company is buying Neovasc Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc., down $7.47 to $111.18.

The flooring maker warned investors that inflation and weakening consumer demand are hurting earnings.

Travelers Companies Inc., down $8.92 to $185.

The insurance company's fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts' forecasts.

