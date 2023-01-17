ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sherlon McInnis Married Following Aryanna Sierra Split? Details

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
Discovery+ (2)

Married man? The issues in 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Sherlon McInnis‘ relationship with the mother of his son, Aryanna Sierra, was that he insisted he wasn’t ready to commit to her or their family. However, nearly one year later, Sherlon made the ultimate commitment and got married — to another woman! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Sherlon’s marriage, his wife and what Aryanna thinks of the new relationship.

Sherlon ‘Misled’ Aryanna In Their Relationship

During season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise, which was filmed in November 2021, Aryanna traveled to Jamaica to introduce her son, Odin, to his father for the first time in person. She also hoped to get a definite answer on the future of her and Sherlon’s relationship as she had suspicions that the tour boat operator was seeing other women behind her back.

As the trip progressed, Sherlon confirmed her worries regarding his fidelity, along with admitting to “misleading” Aryanna at the beginning of their relationship.

“When we just met, it was all fun, you know, that was it for me and I didn’t take it as seriously as Aryanna,” he explained during a July 2022 episode. “We are tied because of Odin.”

In a private confessional, Sherlon admitted to “charming” Aryanna “to think” he wanted a serious relationship.

“And I didn’t really mean it. But when she got pregnant, s—t got complicated,” he continued. “I couldn’t just run away like I normally do.”

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Aryanna and Sherlon Split?

Sherlon first confirmed he and Aryanna weren’t together after he went Instagram official with a mystery woman in August 2022 — nine months after Aryanna’s last trip to visit him in Jamaica.

Not revealing her identity, Sherlon simply captioned the post with the hashtags, #datenight, #islandlifestyle, and #stayhumble.

In the comment section, viewers were quick to take the mom of one’s defense, telling Aryanna that she “deserved better.” The TLC alum caught wind of the post and entered the conversation, responding, “Thanks [cuz] he can go on dates with the $$$$ he made on TV but hasn’t seen his son in weeks or spent ANY money on Odin.”

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Sherlon McInnis Married?

Sherlon shocked fans in December 2022 when he announced he was married.

“#married#mr& Mrs McInnis#islandthing#,” Sherlon captioned a carousel of three photos on December 15. In the photos, Sherlon donned a blue tuxedo as he lovingly embraced his new bride.

Do Aryanna and Sherlon’s New Wife Get Along?

In a since-deleted screenshot posted in January 2023, Sherlon’s new wife, Ashley, allegedly sent the Illinois native a nasty direct message.

Reposting the direct message for her followers to witness via her Instagram Story, Aryanna added, “When do you guys think Sherlon’s wife will stop making fake accounts and leave us alone? This is why neither of them will ever be around Odin ever.”

