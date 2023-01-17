ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockford cop charged with battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
ROCKFORD, IL
ktoy1047.com

TTPD arrests suspect in conection with vehicle break ins

Officers responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. yesterday about a man and woman breaking into cars at an apartment complex on Summerhill Road. Dispatch informed the officer on scene that the suspects were leaving the scene in a small silver car. The officer pulled over a Chevy Malibu matching...
ROCKFORD, IL
ketk.com

Woman arrested after car burglaries reported in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois woman was arrested in Texarkana on Wednesday for allegedly breaking into cars in an apartment complex parking lot. At around 2:30 a.m., officers got a 911 call from an apartment complex on Summerhill Road, stating a man and woman were breaking into cars in the lot.
TEXARKANA, TX
WIFR

Two teens, one man identified after fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people; two teens and one man have been identified after a fatal shooting Sunday in Rockford. 18-year-old Zayveon Johnson and 29-year-old Vasshawn Reeves, both of Rockford, and a 17-year-old boy of Dallas, TX were killed Sunday, Jan. 15 after a shooting in the 2300 block of 23rd Street.
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman carjacked at gunpoint while pumping gas on Madison’s east side, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Two men carjacked a woman’s vehicle while she was filling it up with gas Tuesday morning on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department said Thursday. In an incident report, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the woman was pumping gas around 8:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Washington Avenue when one man...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter

MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s death. He has pleaded not guilty. The girl was born on...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Neighbors of recent Rockford shooting express fear for their area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators look for clues after a shooting took the lives of three and injured two Sunday night at around six in the evening when several gun shots were heard. Last nights shooting comes three weeks after a separate shooting took place in the same location in...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: 14-year-old badly hurt in Warner Park stabbing, 16yo arrested

MADISON (WMTV) – An incident at a Madison middle school on Tuesday led to the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy by another teen on the city’s north side. The boy was seriously injured in the attack and the first officers on scene took life-saving measures until EMTs could get there to rush him to the hospital, the Madison Police Dept. reported in an update. An earlier report on Wednesday indicated the boy was stabbed in the chest. The latest update noted he is expected to recover.
MADISON, WI
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 17-19, 2023

OREGON — On Jan. 17 at approximately 6:32 p.m. dputies were dispatched to the Mount Morris Estates at lot 12 in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, deputies placed John Hitchcock, 40, of Mount Morris under arrest for aggravated domestic battery. Hitchcock was transported to the Ogle County Jail and where he was held pending a court appearance in front of a judge.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

