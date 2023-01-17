ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 175

Paul Posadowski
3d ago

So you believe these whistleblowers but when the Ohio State wrestlers came to you, You refused to do anything about it!! I hope you have clear conscious!! Because you are a toad!!!

Reply(2)
76
Ktye
3d ago

Drama Jordan is at it again! He thinks he's going to be the Judiciary watchdog now. He is disgusting and has no credibility from what I've seen!

Reply
23
Johnny Rocco
3d ago

Ask Jim Jordan whatever became of that Benghazi thing. His answer will be the same that is going to come out of all this nonsense, NOTHING. He has been up to bat so many times before for me to think he's going to do anything but talk nonsense. It's sad too because a lot of that stuff needs looking into but Jordan is not the man to do it. It's official folks, Jim Jordan is a clown and anyone who believes him will end up looking like a fool. You have to have someone with a normal or higher IQ to be able to work within the system and make REAL change. I'm sorry but we will get no where trusting clowns like Jim Jordan. It's that simple.

Reply(13)
34
Related
The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Biden already admitted guilt — he’s just betting Garland doesn’t prosecute him, or Trump

There will be much to chew on as the criminal investigation of President Biden by the newly appointed special counsel, Robert Hur, unfolds. For now, my question is: Have we already, in effect, witnessed a guilty plea? In announcing Hur’s appointment, Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland laid out the facts of the case that drove him to the decision. Biden, while he was a private citizen after the conclusion of his term as vice president, retained batches of classified information in unauthorized locations. That is enough evidence of a federal penal offense to warrant a criminal investigation and potential prosecution —...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy