NHL
Maroon seeks out Kane to apologize for skate blade accident
Lightning forward finds Oilers forward before game, shares nice moment at center ice. Pat Maroon chats with Evander Kane at center ice during warmups after Maroon accidentally injured Kane in their last meeting. 00:33 •. Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane shared a nice...
NHL
Prospects Report: January 18, 2023
After its most recent three-game sweep over Grand Rapids, the Iowa Wild have extended its season-long win-streak to five games, dating back to Jan 7. Iowa opened its three-game set against Grand Rapids on Jan. 11 with a 5-2 win over the Griffins. Forwards Adam Beckman, Nic Petan, Sammy Walker, Michael Milne and Patrick Curry were the goal scorers for Iowa. Petan (1-1=2), Walker (1-1=2) and Milne (1-1=2) each had two points in the win.
NHL
Avalanche String Together Third-Straight Win with 4-1 Victory Over Flames
Colorado defeated Calgary 4-1 on Wednesday night as they recorded their third-straight win in regulation. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Colorado is now 23-17-3 on the season and have won three-straight games in regulation. For the Avalanche, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko...
NHL
Coach's Challenge: NSH @ STL - 2:03 of the First Period
Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Nashville. Explanation: Video review determined Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon impaired Jordan Binnington's ability to play his position in the crease prior to the puck entering the net. According to Rule 69.3, "If an attacking player initiates contact with a goalkeeper, incidental or otherwise, while the goalkeeper is in his goal crease, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL
Practice Notebook - Jan. 18, 2023
With a disappointing night in Montreal in the rear-view mirror, the Winnipeg Jets hit the ice for practice in Toronto on Wednesday with three particular things on the agenda. "Puck touches, timing, and execution," head coach Rick Bowness said after the session. Practice time has been at a premium for...
NHL
Lines and defense pairings at morning skate - Jan. 17
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens skated at the Bell Centre on Tuesday morning ahead of their matchup against the Jets. Here are the lines and defense pairings featured by head coach Martin St-Louis:. Tuesday, January 17. Morning skate. LW C RW. 22 - Cole Caufield 14 - Nick Suzuki. 68 -...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Predators
BLUES The St. Louis Blues brought their homestand record to an even 2-2-0 on Monday night, winning a tight battle with the Ottawa Senators. Noel Acciari capitalized on a mishandled puck in front of the net, scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal late in the first period. Jordan...
NHL
Throwback Thursday: 2000s Year-by-Year Timeline
In advance the Flyers' next "Throwback Thursday", which will honor the first decade of the new millennium (2000 to 2009) during the Flyers' game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 19, here's a year-by-year retrospective on memorable moments and players that defined the period from the 2000 playoffs through the pre-New Year's portion of the 2009-10 campaign.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Ducks
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (18-19-7) are home on Tuesday evening to host Dallas Eakins' Anaheim Ducks (12-27-5). Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio 24/7. This is the second and...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. AVALANCHE
FLAMES (21-15-9) vs. AVALANCHE (22-17-3) 7:30 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (40) Goals - Nazem Kadri (17) Avalanche:. Points - Mikko Rantanen (53) Goals - Rantanen (29)
NHL
What to expect on Ryan Miller Night
Fans attending the pregame ceremony should be in their seats by 5:50 p.m. Ryan Miller Night presented by KeyBank is almost here. On Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres will induct goaltending great Ryan Miller into the team's Hall of Fame and raise his No. 30 to the rafters. The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Doors to KeyBank Center will open at 4:30 and fans attending the sold-out game are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50 so they do not miss the start of the ceremony.
NHL
Flyers giving nonbinary youth 'once-in-a-lifetime chance' on Pride Night
PHILADELPHIA -- Trin Stephens got some extra motivation before their first hockey practice. It was a personal message from Philadelphia Flyers forward Scott Laughton. "It just popped up," the 13-year-old nonbinary player said. "It was amazing because I didn't even think something like that would happen to me ever in my life."
NHL
LA Kings vs. Dallas Stars: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Dallas Stars:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Stars: 26 - 13 - 7 (59 pts) Kings: 25 - 15 - 6 (56 pts) The Kings are 6th in faceoff win percentage (52.9%). The Kings power play ranks 7th...
NHL
Bergeron Battles Through as Bruins Win in New York
NEW YORK - David Pastrnak thought it was a joke. When Taylor Hall tapped him and told him that Patrice Bergeron had returned to the bench, Pastrnak didn't even bother to turnaround. "[Wednesday night] was not a great moment sitting on the bench when you know he had to leave,"...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Maple Leafs 5, Panthers 4 (OT)
From a whole lot of penalties to a ton of high-danger saves for Sergei Bobrovsky, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Toronto. The Florida Panthers keep chipping away at their deficit in the standings. Earning a point on the second half of a back-to-back, the Panthers spent a...
NHL
'LOVE PLAYING AGAINST HIM'
A decade ago, MacKenzie Weegar and Nathan MacKinnon shared in the glory, together, with the Halifax Mooseheads. MacKinnon then repeated the championship magic at the game's top level last year. Weegar was watching - because, often, there's no greater motivation than seeing another indulge in your childhood dream before you...
NHL
Injured Blues inching closer to return
Tarasenko, Krug, Perunovich, Scandella and Bortuzzo have skated with the team this week. Injuries have caused a major impact on the St. Louis Blues this year, contributing to 183 total man-games lost just after the midway point in the 2022-23 season. Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich have missed the full...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blackhawks
UPDATE (7:15 p.m.) - Craig Anderson will start in goal. Today's game concludes Buffalo's eighth of 15 sets of back-to-back games this season, which began with a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers last night. The Sabres are 3-4-1 in the first game of back-to-back sets and 1-6-0 in the...
NHL
Hockey Day in Canada evokes game's history in Owen Sound
Harry Lumley stories will be flowing this weekend like the pure summertime waters around Owen Sound, Ontario, the late, storied goalie among those being celebrated during the 23rd annual Scotiabank Hockey Day In Canada. And so too will there be many tales told about and by Les Binkley, a fellow...
NHL
FLA@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens (19-23-3) are looking for their third straight win as the Florida Panthers (21-20-5) pay a visit to the Bell Centre on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Habs are coming off a pair of wins against high-powered playoff teams....
