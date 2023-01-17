Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is man charged in two stabbings competent to stand trial?
A Freeborn County District Court judge on Thursday approved a motion for a psychological evaluation of an Albert Lea man accused in two separate stabbing incidents in the last year. Dan Donnelly, lawyer for CK Kyle Kasio, 27, said in court that after trying to meet with his client with...
LeRoy man facing felony charge for domestic assault
Jan. 17—Already facing child abuse, domestic assault charges in separate case. A man currently in Mower County Jail facing a number of felony and gross misdemeanor charges for child abuse and domestic assault has now been charged in a second case. Jeffrey Michael Phillips, 40, made his first appearance...
1 arrested for multiple charges and other reports
Jan. 18—Police arrested Kelly Lair, 37, for domestic assault, local warrants, damage to property and disorderly conduct at 6:32 a.m. Tuesday at 2306 E. Main St. Police received a report of possible identity theft of a resident at 8:04 a.m. Tuesday on Lincoln Avenue. Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette.
Identity theft and other reports
Jan. 19—Deputies received a report of possible identity theft and fraud at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday on 750th Avenue in Glenville. Deputies held Alexander John Skaar, 53, on a charge of third-degree driving while intoxicated at 11:26 p.m. Wednesday at 13762 750th Ave. in Glenville. 1 turns self in at...
