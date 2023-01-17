ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers Sign 12 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

By Nicholas Cothrel
 4 days ago

The Chargers locked in a handful of players for next season on future deals.

With the Chargers' 2022 season coming to a close Saturday night in Jacksonville, they've already turned the page to next year.

The Chargers are no longer restricted to just 53 players on their roster, as they can build back up to as many as 90, the total they'll carry at the start of training camp.

Once a team is eliminated from the postseason, they can sign players to future deals, which adds them to the roster through the spring and summer.

As a result, the Chargers signed 12 players to reserve/future contracts, the team announced Tuesday.

Reserve/future contracts:

  • T Zack Bailey
  • WR Keelan Doss
  • WR John Hightower
  • CB Michael Jacquet
  • TE Hunter Kampmoyer
  • OLB Carlo Kemp
  • LB Tyreek Maddox-Williams
  • DL David Moa
  • G/T Austen Pleasants
  • RB Larry Rountree III
  • OLB Ty Shelby
  • DB Mark Webb Jr.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

