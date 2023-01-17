Registration open for Glendale University program for residents, business owners

Glendale University, a free program sponsored by Arizona State University that offers a behind-the-scenes look at how city government works, returns starting Wednesday, Feb. 22.

With 10 weeks of sessions on Wednesday evenings through April 26, attendees learn the inner workings of a variety of city services, including public safety, city court, libraries, public works, finance and budget, parks and recreation, public affairs, neighborhoods, water services, boards and commissions, and more.

Classes go from 6 to 9 p.m. in a different city building each week.

Glendale residents and business owners whose businesses reside in the city are eligible to register for Glendale University to learn more about city government directly from the mayor, councilmembers, the city manager's office, and upper management from other departments.

More than 1,000 people have attended in the 25+ years since the program was started. The program features one-on-one interactions and a core curriculum that focuses on everything from the city courts to utilities.

Glendale University participants must be 18 years or older and a resident of Glendale, or own a business located in Glendale. Attendees who complete eight of the 10 program sessions will be honored at the course completion event on the final night.

Call 623-930-2260 or email GlendaleUniversity@glendaleaz.com for information, or click here to register.

Registration deadline is Friday, Feb. 10