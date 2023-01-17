Disney Defends Bob Iger, Criticizes Activist Investor Nelson Peltz

"The U.S. has surpassed its $31.4 trillion debt limit, leading the Treasury Department to implement extraordinary measures.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congressional leadership Thursday morning that she would begin implementing stopgap options to keep the government funded and avoid default. However, she has stressed the measures can only be used for a limited amount of time, likely through June.Yellen has said it’s critical Congress act in a timely manner, warning that failure to address the debt ceiling would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy."I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote in Thursday’s letter to congressional leaders.Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are looking to use the additional time to negotiate with Democrats; they are hoping to cut spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. But, Democrats are so far refusing to make concessions."It is something that should be done without concessions. We should not be negotiating around it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. "It is the basic duty of Congress to get that done.""
"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
Walt Disney recently reappointed CEO, Bob Iger, ended the company’s COVID-19 era of working from home, alerting staff members in an email on Monday. The announcement comes two months after Mr Iger’s shock return to Disney. “Nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers...
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Disney Parks is lowering some prices and increasing benefits for guests in a bid to win back customers who felt nickel-and-dimed in recent years. Among other changes, the company is increasing the number of cheaper tickets available to guests, relaxing reservation requirements, and reintroducing complimentary overnight self-parking. The policy changes...
"When it comes to your cleaning necessities, get ready to shell out some cash for less products.Proctor & Gamble, the parent company of many of your go-to cleaning supplies like Cascade, Tide, and Swiffer, among others, is set to hike the prices on many of its goods. The company cites inflation and the cost to manufacture its products as the reason behind the increases.On Thursday, the company reported year-over-year declines in sales, revenue and profits despite raising prices to offset losses. The dropoff was linked to a slip in consumer demand.In concert with the price hikes, P&G is also set...
Disney is facing criticism from a high-profile investor that is unusual in the business world: that it is squeezing money out of its theme park customers. The firm's reliance on raising ticket prices and other charges to drive growth is "unsustainable", says Trian Partners boss Nelson Peltz. He made the...
Volkswagen U.S. CEO Pablo Di Si joined Cheddar New to discuss record quarterly electric vehicle sales and his reaction to Tesla trimming prices on some vehicles by 20% last week. “We'll continue with our pricing strategy, we're not cutting prices on the vehicle's quality over quantity and product content,” he said.
"Elon Musk was depicted Wednesday as either a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of “regular people" or a well-intentioned visionary as attorneys delivered opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened.Lawyers on opposing sides drew the starkly different portraits of Musk for a nine-person jury that will hear the three-week trial. The case is focused on two August 2018 tweets that the billionaire posted on Twitter, which he now owns.The tweets indicated that Musk had lined up the financing to take Tesla private at a time when the automaker's stock was slumping amid production problems.The...
In a recent exclusive from Theme Park Insider, Disney Parks Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro spoke positively of Walt Disney World’s Housekeeping, Food & Beverage employees, whose Cast Member (CM) union protests are currently renegotiating contracts for a wage raise. The recently released interview addresses various hot...
Changes are on the way to Disney parks to appease angry fans. It wasn’t just the Disney board that got frustrated with Bob Chapek. Theme park visitors frequently had some derogatory comments as well. Now, the new Disney CEO is looking to reverse some of Chapek’s more controversial moves.
Comments / 0