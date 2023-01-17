ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakville, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Suspicious Vehicle Eludes Tenino Police, Driver Is Later Arrested for Multiple Felony Charges

A suspect who eluded Tenino law enforcement Thursday afternoon was arrested later that day on multiple felony charges, the Tenino Police Department stated in a news release. The series of incidents began at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Jan. 19 when a Tenino police officer received a report of a suspicious vehicle apparently casing Black Bear Espresso in the 740 block of Sixth Avenue West before parking on city property near the public works building, according to the Tenino Police Department. A Tenino city employee had requested the driver of the vehicle be trespassed from the location.
TENINO, WA
q13fox.com

Tess Babauta: Woman sentenced to 41 months in prison for robbing Bonney Lake mobile phone store

Tess Babauta was sentenced to 41 months in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to Robbery 1st Degree. She robbed the Metro PCS store in Bonney Lake in December of 2021. Babauta was not a fan of The Spotlight's coverage. Detectives say she was recorded on a jail call asking a friend to play the story for her, saying: "I just want to hear what David Rose is saying about me because he is a f****** punk a** dumb a** b*****."
BONNEY LAKE, WA
KING 5

Auburn attempted kidnapping suspect held on $500,000 bail

AUBURN, Wash. — A suspect in the attempted kidnapping of an Auburn barista was ordered to be held on $500,000 bail by a King County judge on Wednesday. A judge agreed with the King County Prosecuting Attorney's office that the suspect is a danger to the community and found probable cause for second-degree attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation and fourth-degree assault.
AUBURN, WA
publicola.com

Former Tiny House Village Resident Sues Nonprofit, Alleging Unlawful Eviction

A former resident of the Low-Income Housing Institute’s Plum Street Tiny House Village in Olympia has sued the nonprofit shelter and housing provider in Thurston County Superior Court, claiming they unlawfully evicted him from his unit—an argument that, if it prevails, could reclassify tiny houses as a form of housing and give residents of tiny houses, and possibly other types of shelter, protection from eviction under state landlord-tenant laws. The lawsuit also names the city of Olympia as a defendant.
OLYMPIA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy