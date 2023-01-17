ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Unveils Most Powerful Chips To Date

Apple introduced its latest, most powerful chips available for certain Macs.

US Reaches Debt Limit, Treasury Department Enacts Extraordinary Measures

"The U.S. has surpassed its $31.4 trillion debt limit, leading the Treasury Department to implement extraordinary measures.Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congressional leadership Thursday morning that she would begin implementing stopgap options to keep the government funded and avoid default. However, she has stressed the measures can only be used for a limited amount of time, likely through June.Yellen has said it’s critical Congress act in a timely manner, warning that failure to address the debt ceiling would cause irreparable harm to the U.S. economy."I respectfully urge Congress to act promptly to protect the full faith and credit of the United States," Yellen wrote in Thursday’s letter to congressional leaders.Republicans, led by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, are looking to use the additional time to negotiate with Democrats; they are hoping to cut spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling. But, Democrats are so far refusing to make concessions."It is something that should be done without concessions. We should not be negotiating around it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday. "It is the basic duty of Congress to get that done.""
Why the Cost of Eggs and Orange Juice Are Skyrocketing Even as Food Costs Decline

"While the cost of food is on the decline, breakfast lovers continue to reel from their dented wallets as the price of eggs and orange juice remain up.Inflation has not been kind to the egg aficionados with prices as high as $7.37 for a dozen in states like California as recently as December and there are currently no signs of reprieve. Elsewhere, prices are cheaper than those in the Golden State  but still expensive relative to the area. In December, the average U.S. price of eggs was $4.25Supply chain disruptions have been identified as at least one of the issues...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Android Authority

Android 13 has been installed on 5.2% of all devices since launch

Android 12 and 12L also saw a jump in adoption. Android 13 launched on August 15, 2022, less than six months ago. Data shows that the update has made its way to 5.2% of all Android devices. Since Android 13 launched, companies like Samsung, OnePlus, and more have been racing...
Phone Arena

Apple might surprisingly announce new devices today

Apple could announce a bunch of new devices today, January 17, via a press release on its pressroom website today, says leakster Jon Prosser on Twitter. This is what the rumor mill has been buzzing about in the past few hours, and people are speculating about the possible releases we might get out of these surprising announcements.
Android Police

Apple and Samsung are on top of a declining smartphone market as 2023 begins

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. We may have written up a boatload of deals for the best Android phones out there last year, but that didn't change the fact that those phones have risen out of reach from many would-be buyers. All of us have had to suffer this seesaw of a global economy with chip shortages one day and intensified inflation the next. Along for the ride with consumers are smartphone makers: while the market showed some signs of growth, global revenues saw a 3% year-over-year decline in Q3 2022. We're now learning that the slope has steepened for the holiday season.
hypebeast.com

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have No Buttons

As 2023 kicks off, Apple rumors for the upcoming iPhone models are surfacing full speed ahead. In a recent report from MacRumors, it highlights Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s report that the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro may feature “solid-state volume and power buttons.” In a tweet from October 2022, Kuo explains the possibility that the newest iPhone model will adopt a button that is similar to the home button design from the iPhone 7/8/SE2, replacing the physical, mechanical button design. Kuo explained that utilizing two additional Taptic Engines, it would give haptic feedback when the buttons are pressed, without the buttons actually moving. It would be similar to the Force Touch trackpad seen integrated into recent MacBooks.
notebookcheck.net

Apple unveils M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs for Mac mini and MacBook Pro, claims M2 Max GPU prowess is unmatched even by Quadro RTX 6000 and RTX 3080 Ti-powered laptops

In a rather uneventful release, Apple today unveiled the M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs alongside the new Mac mini and MacBook Pros. The M2 Pro offers up to a 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, and up to 32 GB of unified memory while the M2 Max offers the same 12-core CPU but with up to a 38-core GPU and up to 96 GB of unified memory.
Cult of Mac

Newest Android version installed on a mere 5% of devices vs. 74% for iOS 16

It’s considered somewhat controversial that iOS 16 has been installed on only about 70% of iPhones four months after its release. But that’s a problem Google can only dream of. A full six months after the debut of Android 13, it’s on a whopping 5.2% of devices.
CNET

Apple Announces iOS 16.3 Release Along With New Black History Month Collection

Apple announced the launch of its Black Unity Collection today in celebration of Black History Month that includes a special-edition Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Loop, matching iPhone wallpaper and a mosaic watch face. According to the company, the watch face and wallpaper designs will be available next week, along with its newest software updates: iOS 16.3 and WatchOS 9.3.
