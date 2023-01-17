Eagles-Giants injury report: Avonte Maddox DNP, Lane Johnson listed as limited
The Eagles released their Tuesday injury report ahead of the Divisional Round matchup against the New York Giants, and Jalen Hurts has no injury designation.
After missing two games with a shoulder sprain, Hurts is still sore, but he’s no longer listed on the report.
Avonte Maddox didn’t practice again and now looks like a long shot to return to the lineup while battling a significant toe injury.
Lane Johnson was a limited participant as well, along with Linval Joseph and Robert Quinn.
Eagles injury report
DNP: CB Avonte Maddox (toe).
LIMITED: T Lane Johnson (groin), DT Linval Joseph (calf), DE Robert Quinn (back).
Giants injury report
The Giants also held a walkthrough on Tuesday, with six players listed as limited participants.
