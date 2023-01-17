ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 1

Related
Douglas Budget

Long-term funding for suicide prevention lifeline removed

CHEYENNE — The 988 suicide lifeline bill was stripped of its $40 million appropriation to create a long-term trust fund on Friday, as well as the $6 million for a trust fund reserve account. The change was adopted in an amendment brought forward by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. His...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance

CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Sweeping Wyoming sales tax reform bill meets stiff resistance

CHEYENNE — Wyomingites probably won’t see a big change in sales taxes this year after lawmakers tabled a sweeping bill that would have nixed most exemptions while decreasing the overall sales tax rate. House Bill 72, sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was intended to simplify and update...
WYOMING STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act

The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
WYOMING STATE
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

PacifiCorp signs PPA for Wyoming wind farm output

PacifiCorp signed a 30-year power purchase agreement for the output of a wind farm under development in Wyoming. Innergex is developing the 330 MW Boswell Springs Wind Project, which will connect to the PacifiCorp power grid at the Freezeout Substation in Carbon County, Wyoming via the Last Mile Transmission Project.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
Courthouse News Service

Wyoming urges 10th Circuit to revive election donor reporting law

DENVER (CN) — The state of Wyoming asked a 10th Circuit panel on Wednesday to revive a law requiring the disclosure of donors paying for election ads, which a federal judge threw out as vague. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill requiring organizations disclose donors funding political...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
WYOMING STATE
steamboatradio.com

Livestock Guardian Dogs aren’t abandoned; They are working

Please don’t rescue livestock guard dogs. They may look like they are abandoned but they aren’t. Don’t feed them or pick them up. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is sending out notice about the livestock guardian dogs that are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep. It’s a non-lethal tool for livestock management throughout Wyoming and Colorado. But some people don’t know this and they are accidentally removing the dogs from their outposts on Bureau of Land Management Land or national forest lands.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy