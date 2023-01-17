Read full article on original website
Douglas Budget
Long-term funding for suicide prevention lifeline removed
CHEYENNE — The 988 suicide lifeline bill was stripped of its $40 million appropriation to create a long-term trust fund on Friday, as well as the $6 million for a trust fund reserve account. The change was adopted in an amendment brought forward by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne. His...
Douglas Budget
Fossil fuels could get legislative assistance
CASPER — It took former Rep. Tim Hallinan, R-Gillette, four tries to lower the state tax on coal production by half a percent. This session, current lawmakers have brought back several other previously unsuccessful bills aimed at the energy sector. House Bill 69, sponsored by Rep. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Landlords Say National Rent Control Idea Is Awful, Would Create More ‘Slum Lords’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A few dozen progressive lawmakers in Congress want President Joe Biden to enact rent control measures across the nation. Supporters argue inflation and the lingering economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are making it hard for many people to afford rent....
svinews.com
Suicide hotline funding moves on; spending proposal sparks emotional debate at Capitol
CASPER — Lawmakers took a step toward addressing suicide in Wyoming on Thursday as the state continues to reel from a crisis that left more than 180 people dead in 2020 alone. In the measure’s first full vote, the House passed a bill Thursday that would establish a $40...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislator Wants To Reduce What Solar Customers Are Paid For Excess Electricity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, has introduced a bill to the Wyoming Legislature that would repeal net metering, which allows people who produce excess electricity from their rooftop solar panels to sell to a utility at a retail rate. Those who do...
Douglas Budget
Sweeping Wyoming sales tax reform bill meets stiff resistance
CHEYENNE — Wyomingites probably won’t see a big change in sales taxes this year after lawmakers tabled a sweeping bill that would have nixed most exemptions while decreasing the overall sales tax rate. House Bill 72, sponsored by Rep. Landon Brown, R-Cheyenne, was intended to simplify and update...
capcity.news
Wyoming senators introduce constitutional amendments for healthcare access, privacy
CASPER, Wyo. — Two bills filed in the Wyoming Senate aim to put two separate constitutional amendments regarding the right to healthcare access and individual privacy before voters. Senate Joint Resolution 0009 seeks to create Article 1, Section 40 of the Wyoming Constitution. It would state that “The right...
foodsafetynews.com
Wyoming bill would add ‘designated agent’ role to Food Freedom Act
The first amendments in six years to Wyoming’s much-cited Food Freedom Act are now pending with the Legislature in Cheyenne. Senate File (SF) No. 102 is sponsored by Senators Salazar, Barlow, Biteman, Boner, Driskill, Hutchings, and Steinmetz and Representatives Neiman, Ottman, Penn, and Somers. As the prime sponsor, Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, is confident the bill will be adopted and signed into law,
RenewableEnergyWorld.com
PacifiCorp signs PPA for Wyoming wind farm output
PacifiCorp signed a 30-year power purchase agreement for the output of a wind farm under development in Wyoming. Innergex is developing the 330 MW Boswell Springs Wind Project, which will connect to the PacifiCorp power grid at the Freezeout Substation in Carbon County, Wyoming via the Last Mile Transmission Project.
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Courthouse News Service
Wyoming urges 10th Circuit to revive election donor reporting law
DENVER (CN) — The state of Wyoming asked a 10th Circuit panel on Wednesday to revive a law requiring the disclosure of donors paying for election ads, which a federal judge threw out as vague. In 2019, the Wyoming Legislature passed a bill requiring organizations disclose donors funding political...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor: Hobbyists Who Buy “Cheap Drones At Wal-Mart” Causing Problems For Legit Drone Operators
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that would classify unauthorized drone flights over private property as trespassing is too broad and could hurt legitimate businesses that use unmanned aircraft, some said in lobbying Wyoming lawmakers against approving Senate File 34. Offering potential customers drone footage...
Wyoming Drivers May See Harsher Consequences For Ignoring Closed Roads
Blowing snow in Wyoming causes road closers. That's just part of living in this state. But some people ignore those closures and give it a go anyway. That's not a problem until they get stuck and need rescuing. That costs a lot of time and money and puts the lives...
capcity.news
Two new Medicaid leaders appointed for Wyoming Department of Heath
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health announced today the appointment of two new leaders for the department’s Medicaid and related programs. Lee Grossman will be the new state Medicaid agent and senior administrator of the Division of Healthcare Financing. Grossman was chosen after a hiring process that directly involved Governor Mark Gordon and WDH Director Stefan Johansson.
Mark McCarty Elected to Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust Board of Directors
The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust announced today that, Jan. 20 that Mark McCarty has been elected to the organization’s Board of Directors. McCarty manages the Two Dot Ranch and the Quarter Circle Eleven Ranch while also operating a ranch management and consulting company. He is no stranger to...
capcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
cowboystatedaily.com
From Chicken-Roping To Ax-Throwing, Lawmakers Debate New Class Of Liquor License For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alcohol can be an economic driver, but debate over how increasing its availability can impact Wyoming communities took over the Wyoming Legislature’s Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Tuesday morning. The discussion focused in on Senate File 12,...
steamboatradio.com
Livestock Guardian Dogs aren’t abandoned; They are working
Please don’t rescue livestock guard dogs. They may look like they are abandoned but they aren’t. Don’t feed them or pick them up. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is sending out notice about the livestock guardian dogs that are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep. It’s a non-lethal tool for livestock management throughout Wyoming and Colorado. But some people don’t know this and they are accidentally removing the dogs from their outposts on Bureau of Land Management Land or national forest lands.
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
