Ventura County, CA

Ventura County declares local emergency; storm damage costs to top $30 million

By Cheri Carlson, Ventura County Star
 4 days ago

Ventura County officials declared a local emergency Tuesday with damage from last week's storms expected to top $30 million.

Rain pummeled the county, filling streams and rivers and prompting mud and debris flows. Highways and roads closed — at times, stranding motorists — as they flooded with water, mud and rocks. One woman drowned as floodwaters rose in the Santa Clara River. Swift-water rescue teams rescued 80 others. County helicopter crews helped evacuate Matilija Canyon residents as the remote community was cut off by the storms.

Areas north of Ojai reported 18 inches of rainfall in just over 24 hours. The Matilija Canyon area received nearly an entire season of rain in just two weeks, said Scott Holder, hydrologist with the Ventura County Watershed Protection District.

Damage estimates rolled in as crews worked to reopen roads and rescue those stranded by the closures. On Tuesday, Ventura County Sheriff Jim Fryhoff signed a local proclamation. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to consider ratifying the document at its Jan. 24 meeting.

Estimated costs to repair public infrastructure had reached around $24 million early this week. As reports continued to come in, the total was expected to top $30 million. County officials expect an additional $10 million or more in damage to private properties, said Patrick Maynard, director of the Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services.

"We are still reviewing damages and collecting information," he said Tuesday morning.

Rough estimates put costs to remove debris from county roads at $6 million, repairs to the storm-battered Matilija Canyon area at $5 million, and damage to an Ojai Valley Sanitation District sewer main at $2.5 million. About 14 million gallons of sewage spilled into the Ventura River from the district's damaged system, county officials said.

Around 80 structures in the county had storm damage, according to reports from private property owners. Anticipated repairs ranged from replacing carpeting and paint due to mud and flooding to repairing roofs damaged from fallen trees.

So far, fewer than five homes reported major damage, Maynard said. The list included a home in Matilija Canyon north of Ojai and another on Santa Ana Road in Oak View with significant mud and debris damage.

State and federal disaster assistance teams were in the county this week conducting a damage assessment with local personnel from the Sheriff's Office of Emergency Services. That assessment will help determine eligibility for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance Program.

Before the storm hit Ventura County, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in California at the urging of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The Jan. 9 declaration listed 17 counties, including Ventura, and allowed the state to marshal federal resources from FEMA and other agencies to provide emergency aid.

Other categories of federal assistance had yet to be approved, including funding for debris removal and to make more permanent repairs to public infrastructure. Additional FEMA staff are expected to arrive in the county to evaluate local damage to those public facilities in the next several days.

This story may be updated.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Ventura County declares local emergency; storm damage costs to top $30 million

