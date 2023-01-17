Dan Beyer: “You got guys like me in their 40’s who remember thirty years ago the four straight losses in the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills are becoming the Boston Red Sox of the NFL. They’re starting to look like a cursed franchise! This was another opportunity where it was all there for them. If you’re a Bills fan you didn’t forget those four Super Bowl losses and now it’s just going to be on repeat with these types of seasons. The playoff drought that they ended is a distant memory. That is put in the file cabinet in all this misery of being a Buffalo Bills fan. When you’re talking about cursed franchises in the NFL you think Browns and Bills. I don’t think they can shake it until they win a Super Bowl, until then it’s going to hover over them. There’s just something about the four straight Super Bowl losses and now you just look at them now and you’re like here we go again.”

10 HOURS AGO