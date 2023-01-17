Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott's Postgame Announcement
Dak Prescott had a promise for everyone following the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 19-12, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Prescott, who threw two interceptions in the game, had a promise for everyone following the contest. ...
Damar Hamlin's Family Updates Recovery Status
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin still has a lengthy rehabilitation process after suffering cardiac arrest earlier this month despite his already miraculous progress, his friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told the Associated Press on behalf of Hamlin's family. “Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly...
The Buffalo Bills are The Boston Red Sox of the NFL
Dan Beyer: “You got guys like me in their 40’s who remember thirty years ago the four straight losses in the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills are becoming the Boston Red Sox of the NFL. They’re starting to look like a cursed franchise! This was another opportunity where it was all there for them. If you’re a Bills fan you didn’t forget those four Super Bowl losses and now it’s just going to be on repeat with these types of seasons. The playoff drought that they ended is a distant memory. That is put in the file cabinet in all this misery of being a Buffalo Bills fan. When you’re talking about cursed franchises in the NFL you think Browns and Bills. I don’t think they can shake it until they win a Super Bowl, until then it’s going to hover over them. There’s just something about the four straight Super Bowl losses and now you just look at them now and you’re like here we go again.”
